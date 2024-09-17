Liverpool U19s were forced to settle for a draw in a frustrating encounter with AC Milan in the UEFA Youth League, as Trey Nyoni captained a youthful side.

AC Milan U19s 0-0 Liverpool U19s

UEFA Youth League, Vismara Sports Center

September 17, 2024

After a season away due to the first team’s absence from the Champions League, the young Reds got back underway in the UEFA Youth League with a new-look side.

Captained by Nyoni, the likes of Kieran Morrison, Amara Nallo and Trent Kone-Doherty started for Barry Lewtas‘ U19s, with only three players – Michael Laffey, Ranel Young and substitute Keyrol Figueroa – remaining from the quarter-final exit at Sporting CP in 2023.

With sporting director Richard Hughes and FSG’s new director of football development Pedro Marques in the stands, an open game played out in the first half in Milan.

Kone-Doherty was a bright spark on the left while Morrison provided arguably the best moment of the half from his position on the right, linking up with Kyle Kelly for a cutback from the midfielder which was cleared away.

Milan had opportunities, too, but goalkeeper Kornel Misciur held firm despite some sloppy moments in possession from the Liverpool defence.

HT: AC Milan U19s 0-0 Liverpool U19s

The hosts dominated in the early stages of the second half, with striker Maximilian Ibrahimovic – son of former Milan striker and now senior adviser Zlatan Ibrahimovic – testing Misciur.

Centre-back Wellity Lucky made a number of timely interventions in a strong display, though that the Spaniard was so busy showed the momentum was in Milan’s favour.

Lewtas turned to his bench with the scores tied at 0-0 and just over 20 minutes to play, sending on new signing Rio Ngumoha, 16, for Kelly and shifting more towards a 4-2-3-1 setup.

The bulk of the action remained at the other end, and Misciur was increasingly key for Liverpool with a string of vital saves, including a point-blank stop with his face.

With six minutes of time added on, frustration grew among Lewtas and his players as the referee continued to allow cynical challenges from Milan go, and the opening game of the UEFA Youth League campaign trailed out to a 0-0 draw.

TIA Man of the Match: Kornel Misciur

Liverpool U19s: Misciur; Esdaille, Nallo, Pinnington, Lucky; Laffey, Kelly (Ngumoha 66′), Nyoni; Morrison, Kone-Doherty (Pitt 86′), Young (Figueroa 86′)

Subs not used: Hall, Onanuga, Ayman, Sonni-Lambie

Next match: Leeds (A) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, September 21, 12pm (BST)