Liverpool U21s put in an impressive performance to comfortably beat Arsenal on Friday, with midfield duo Tyler Morton and Trey Nyoni among the standouts.

Arsenal U21s 0-3 Liverpool U21s

Premier League 2, Meadow Park

September 27, 2024

Goals: Nallo 12′, Morton 43′, Young 57′

Sent off: Davies 75′

Days after their 1-1 draw with Harrogate Town in the EFL Trophy, the young Reds produced a resounding victory on their return to league action.

Barry Lewtas made seven changes to the side which held their League Two opposition in midweek, with only goalkeeper Harvey Davies, right-back Terence Miles, left-back James Norris and forward Kieran Morrison retained.

Morton and Nyoni were among those to come in and unsurprisingly the first-team midfielders caught the eye in Borehamwood.

Morton scores and assists

It was Morton who teed up 17-year-old centre-back Amara Nallo for the opener, whipping in a perfect cross for the youngster to head home in only his second goal since joining Liverpool from West Ham last year.

Liverpool’s second came just before half-time in a move started and finished by Morton, who won the ball in midfield and drove towards goal.

Ranel Young’s eventual shot was blocked, before the former Blackburn and Hull loanee managed to convert for 2-0.

Young capitalised on the young Reds’ excellent high-pressing play as he made it 3-0 after the break, with both Morton and Tom Hill applying pressure before the No. 9 snatched up a loose ball and fired into the bottom corner.

He had a chance to make it a quickfire brace after Nyoni found the lung-busting run of Norris into the box, but after his cutback found Young in the box the striker first hit the crossbar and saw his follow-up effort well saved by young goalkeeper Khari Ranson.

Davies sent off for two yellows in a minute

The other ‘highlight’ of the game saw a bizarre incident with goalkeeper Davies sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession – the first for time-wasting and the second believed to have come after saracastically clapping the referee’s decision.

Lewtas sent on 17-year-old Kornel Misciur as his replacement and the teenager was almost immediately required to make an excellent save.

A staunch rearguard display followed from the 10-man Reds, with brave blocks from Hill, centre-back Lee Jonas and substitute Josh Davidson as Liverpool held on for a 3-0 victory.

It marked a third successive win in the U21s league after previous triumphs over Sunderland and Derby, with a trip to Man United next up in a game that will see Davies serve his one-match suspension.

Before then, though, many of those involved on Friday night will be in action against Bologna U19s in the UEFA Youth League in midweek.

TIA Man of the Match: Tyler Morton

Liverpool U21s: Davies; Miles, Jonas, Nallo, Norris; Morton, Pilling (Davidson 83′), Nyoni (Corness 83′); Hill, Morrison (Pinnington 81′), Young (Misciur 78′)

Subs not used: Laffey

Next Match: Man United (A) – Premier League 2 – Sunday, October 6, 12pm (BST)