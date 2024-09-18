Liverpool’s trip to AC Milan threw up four goals, a birthday win and a brilliant away end. Here’s what you may have missed from the Reds’ Champions League victory.

After Saturday’s poor display in the Premier League, Liverpool went some way to showing us it was just a blip in an otherwise excellent start under Arne Slot.

It would have been easy for the travelling Reds to forget their game plan after Christian Pulisic’s early goal, but they were assured and stepped up to the test.

With goals from Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool completed an assured comeback to get off to a great start in the new Champions League league phase.

Here are five things we spotted from Liverpool’s 3-1 win over AC Milan that you may have missed.

Ryan Gravenberch’s pass leading to Dominik Szoboszlai’s goal

Gravenberch interception and pass here btw ?pic.twitter.com/gpd4oejMFY — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) September 18, 2024

It has already been said this season but it is worth noting just how well Ryan Gravenberch is playing for Liverpool at the moment, and this was no different on Tuesday.

Gravenberch’s ability on the ball is the key reason for Slot’s continued use of his compatriot but the 22-year-old has proved he is developing his reading of the game, too.

Just look at the confidence he showed to thread this accurate pass to Szoboszlai in the build-up to the Hungarian’s goal at San Siro!

Liverpool fans sing Happy Birthday to Slot

Happy birthday Arne ? pic.twitter.com/0rj3VYexzt — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) September 17, 2024

Slot doesn’t seem like a man who likes to make a fuss, but it was nice for him to turn 46 years old with a smile on his face.

After the game, as he completed his television duties, he even got a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ as he stood and took in the ovation from the away end.

Virgil van Dijk takes in his song

Singing their hearts out ?? The Liverpool fans are still making an amazing noise inside the San Siro ?#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/uuSXraQLfL — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) September 17, 2024

Like Slot, Van Dijk received the adulation of the travelling Kop after appearing on television.

Van Dijk’s goal on his 50th Champions League appearance was just one moment during a game in which he showed great leadership to calm the team after conceding early.

Liverpool’s supporters made sure the captain knew he was appreciated with this recital of the Dutchman’s song after the match.

What a feeling it must be to look up and hear your name ringing down from the stands.

Federico Chiesa’s celebration

Federico Chiesa may not have been at the club for long but he has already been struck by the spirit around the Liverpool squad.

When Van Dijk nodded in Liverpool’s second, the former Juventus player celebrated against his former Serie A rivals like he was a supporter.

Standing next to an actual boyhood fan, Curtis Jones, Chiesa looked very much at home and it was a nice moment for him to come on for his debut, albeit in a cameo role.

Darwin Nunez swaps shirts

Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez were among those to swap shirts after the match, providing a nice keepsake of their European night, especially for Szoboszlai who scored his first Champions League goal for the Reds.

This made it no less disconcerting, though, to see them wearing the Rossoneri shirt!