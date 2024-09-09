With less than a year left on his contract, Virgil van Dijk has insisted he wants to remain “the big leader” for Liverpool and the Netherlands “for the next two years.”

Last season, Van Dijk showed he is still one of the very best defenders in Europe and he has now confirmed his intention to stay at the top until at least the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking to the media while on duty with the Netherlands, the captain said: “At both teams, I am still Virgil van Dijk, the big leader, and I certainly want to remain that for the next two years.”

This is significant because it effectively confirms he intends to extend his time at Liverpool beyond next summer when his contract expires.

Van Dijk was tired after this summer’s European Championships, where the Netherlands were knocked out by England in the semi-finals.

“It was a very long and intense season last year, including the Euros,” the centre-back added.

“I focus on the team and the boys so much. I always try to talk and am constantly busy with everyone. I’ve had that responsibility for years.

“As captain, it’s the team first and then yourself but it should not be at the expense of your own performance. In my opinion, I have always managed that very well.”

With the Reds’ defence less susceptible to counter-attacks thanks to a slight change in system under Arne Slot, Van Dijk has helped keep three consecutive clean sheets for Liverpool.

He continued: “I am very much important, on and off the pitch. I don’t like to say that about myself, but I am. The responsibility at the club and at the national team is still super big.”

Hungry for success

Jurgen Klopp was the manager to bring the Dutchman to Anfield and though he has now left, Liverpool’s No. 4 remains confident he can push for silverware on Merseyside.

After Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Brentford, Van Dijk told Sky Sports: “The thing is I want to play the best season I can, again. I want to be important and stay important for the club.

“Whatever happens next year, we’ll see. Everything happens for a reason, that’s how I see it.

“And for now there’s been no changes in my situation, but I’m very calm about it and there’s no reason for me to start thinking for something else.

“I have a whole season to play for still and hopefully it will be a successful one.”

On Liverpool and Anfield, he continued: “It’s home. It’s a special place and whatever happens in the future, Anfield has a special place in my heart.

“I’m not playing football to lose or not become successful.

“Obviously it’s never guaranteed, like we all saw last season. I want to win, and every competition we are competing in, I want to go as far as possible and to win it.”

Mo Salah, who is also in the last year of his contract, has also issued a similar message, saying on the Premier League‘s YouTube channel that “we just need to carry on and try to win a big trophy this season.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold remains the only one of Liverpool’s three players with uncertain contract situations to not publicly say he wants to stay at the club beyond next summer.