There were debuts for new signings Rio Ngumoha and Alvin Ayman for Liverpool U18s on Saturday, but it came in defeat as the young Reds lost 2-0 to Blackburn.

Liverpool U18s 0-2 Blackburn U18s

U18 Premier League, AXA Training Centre

September 14, 2024

Goals: Shorrocks 48′, Joseph 90+2′

As part of an ongoing recruitment drive at academy level, Ngumoha and Ayman joined Liverpool over the summer from Chelsea and Wolves respectively.

After a lengthy process to allow their transfers to go through, the pair made their competitive debuts for the U18s as Blackburn visited the AXA Training Centre on Saturday.

For Ayman, whose move was finalised earlier than his new team-mate, that came as part of the starting lineup, deployed in an advanced midfield role alongside Scofield Lonmeni and Fola Onanuga.

It was a back-and-forth start between the two sides, with Onanuga going closest for Liverpool as he fired an effort wide of the post.

But Blackburn arguably had the better of the chances as the likes of Joe Boggan and Nathan Dlamini threatened the hosts’ defence, led by captain Lucas Pitt.

Unfortunately, Rovers were able to gain momentum soon after the break, with Jackson Shorrocks looping a header beyond goalkeeper Bailey Hall after Louis Enahoro-Marcus’ attempted clearance.

There were further opportunities for the likes of Patrik Farkas – formerly of Liverpool’s academy – and on a number of occasions Boggan, though the young Reds held firm.

Right-back DJ Esdaille and left-sider Ollie O’Connor both impressed, while the introduction of Joe Bradshaw and Kareem Ahmed from the bench gave Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side more impetus in attack.

First touch for Rio Ngumoha almost leads to a goal pic.twitter.com/zw5cnfyU9v — N. (@cnsultra) September 14, 2024

The hotly anticipated arrival Ngumoha came with 15 minutes to play, and the 16-year-old winger almost set up a goal with his first involvement, beating his man on the left and delivering a brilliant cross which Bradshaw almost turned home.

But Ngumoha’s debut came in defeat, underlined by another goal for Blackburn late on through Valentin Joseph as he pounced on a pass out from Hall to convert.

Liverpool U18s: Hall; Esdaille, Pitt, Enahoro-Marcus, Williams; Lonmeni, Onanuga, Ayman (Bradshaw 61′); Martin (Ahmed 61′), O’Connor, Sonni-Lambie (Ngumoha 74′)

Subs not used: Bernard Jr., Evers

Next match: Leeds (A) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, September 21, 12pm (BST)