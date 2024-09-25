With Arne Slot making nine changes to his Liverpool lineup for the Carabao Cup third-round clash with West Ham, he has left out three notable names entirely.

The Reds take to Anfield with nine alterations from Saturday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth, with Caoimhin Kelleher and Darwin Nunez the only players retained.

Slot has employed almost wholesale rotation for the Carabao Cup, including a full debut for Federico Chiesa and first starts of the season for Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones.

It is an exciting lineup, with four attackers on the pitch, albeit with one of Chiesa or Cody Gakpo expected to join Endo and Jones in midfield.

But the teamsheet has also revealed none of Ryan Gravenberch, Ibrahima Konate or Trey Nyoni have made the squad.

However there should be no concern over injuries for the trio, with Gravenberch and Konate rested and Nyoni simply not selected, according to journalist David Lynch.

It had been speculated in the buildup that Nyoni, 17, could even start against Julen Lopetegui’s side, with multiple questions on the midfielder in Slot’s pre-match press conference.

The head coach has a wealth of options in the middle of the park, though, with the option of rotating out all three of Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai and still fielding an experienced midfield.

Of course, it could be argued that Nyoni would have been better served travelling with the U21s for their 1-1 draw with League Two side Harrogate Town in the EFL Trophy the day previous.

Tyler Morton is another midfield option on Liverpool’s bench on Wednesday night, with it possible that Slot turns to the 21-year-old for the first time this season.

He is the only outfield player to make a matchday squad this campaign who is yet to play a single minute, joined by goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros.

