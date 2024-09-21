Liverpool welcome Bournemouth to Anfield this weekend, and history shows that a second consecutive poor Premier League result would be a shock.

The Reds were beaten at home to Nottingham Forest last Saturday, meaning victory over Bournemouth is imperative.

Liverpool last lost successive home league games with fans in the stadium in September 2012, going down to both Arsenal and Man United.

Not since May 2012 have they failed to score in successive home league matches with crowds in attendance, suffering 1-0 defeats to West Brom and Fulham.

Liverpool last failed to score in back-to-back league outings between January and February 2023, in a run of three without hitting the target.

Reds rampant in front of goal against Cherries

Liverpool and Bournemouth have met 14 times in league history, with the Reds finding the net on 43 occasions.

They have also found the net in 13 of the 14 league encounters and kept eight clean sheets, including seven in the last 10 meetings.

Liverpool have won nine and drawn the other 10 home meetings in league and cup, winning 17 of the previous 22 encounters with the Cherries in all competitions, with three draws and two defeats.

Mixed fortunes for Mo

Mohamed Salah is the only player to score a league hat-trick against Bournemouth, achieving that feat in a 4-0 victory on the south coast back in December 2018.

He has scored nine goals in 10 appearances against the Cherries overall.

On the flip side, Salah has failed to score from the penalty spot against Bournemouth in each of the last two seasons.

Can another Kluivert hurt Liverpool?

Justin Kluivert is expected to be a key man for Bournemouth on Saturday and he can match a piece of Premier League history this weekend.

The Dutchman scored in the Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool last season, but he could emulate his father Patrick in scoring against the Reds in the Premier League.

The only other father and son pairings to net in the competition against the Reds are Ian Wright and Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Alf-Inge and Erling Haaland.

Man in the middle

Tony Harrington is the referee and takes charge of Liverpool for the first time in the league (has previously overseen two League Cup games).

He issued 11 yellow cards and one red in last month’s Lancashire derby between Burnley and Blackburn.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Diaz 3, Salah 3, Jota 1, Konate 1, Szoboszlai 1, van Dijk 1.

Bournemouth: Semenyo 2, Cook 1, Sinisterra 1, Tavernier 1.

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).