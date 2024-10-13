➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during the pre-match warm-up before the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Alexis Mac Allister injury update is good news for Liverpool and Argentina

Alexis Mac Allister watched on as Argentina drew 1-1 with Venezuela last week due to a groin injury, but is now back in training in good news for Liverpool.

Mac Allister was forced off at half-time in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the final game before the international break, but still opted to join the Argentina squad.

He subsequently trained on his own as he continued his recovery, which meant he was unable to contribute in the first of two World Cup qualifiers this month.

That led to scrutiny over allowing the midfielder to travel, particularly given his importance to Arne Slot‘s side and the need to manage his workload.

However, Mac Allister has now returned to full training with Argentina and, having joined the squad session for the first time on Saturday, is in contention to start against Bolivia on Tuesday night.

Ole were among those to report on the development, with Lionel Scaloni now able to consider the 25-year-old as a viable option.

The hope will be that caution is still taken with Mac Allister, but this seems likely to be the case given how his training has been tailored during the break so far.

While he may have been seen as a doubt for Liverpool’s next match at home to Chelsea on October 20, bar any further issues that is no longer the case.

That is a big boost for Slot, with Mac Allister one of only three players to feature in all 10 games for the Reds so far this season.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 25, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk, goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konaté, Andy Robertson and Alexis Mac Allister line-up before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Five players have started nine games, including the No. 10 alongside Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ryan Gravenberch.

Furthermore, Salah (817), Van Dijk (810) and Gravenberch (810) are the only players to clock more minutes on the pitch than Mac Allister (767), with it clear that he is one of Slot’s most valued assets.

He has been unlocked in a more advanced role this season, having spent much of his first campaign at the club as Jurgen Klopp‘s No. 6, and expressed his delight at the new system in a press conference earlier this month.

“Maybe last season I played most of the year as a six, so my position is quite different,” Mac Allister told reporters before the 2-0 win over Bologna.

“We try to have a structure and know where our team-mates are going to be but we have our freedom as well.

“Sometimes it could be just Ryan as a six, sometimes a double-six with Dom as a 10. It changes a lot during the game.

“What I can say is I feel really comfortable and I like the idea. I am really enjoying my football.”

In other news, Van Dijk has explained his decision to leave the Netherlands camp early, having been sent off in their 1-1 draw with Hungary.

