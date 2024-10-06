Diogo Jota has been favoured by Arne Slot at the start of his Liverpool tenure, and the Reds boss has explained why he is so valued as the central attacker.

Liverpool’s No. 20 has started eight of the first 10 games this season, amassing 623 minutes – already more than a third of what he managed in an injury-interrupted 2023/24.

Jota has readily led the attacking line alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, preferred over Darwin Nunez as the more natural fit for Slot’s methodical and patient style.

The 27-year-old has four goals and two assists to date, with his effort at Palace proving to be the match-winner – though he could have made it a more comfortable scoreline.

It was something Slot noted post-game, as he explained how Jota “helps us” with his tactical understanding and execution.

“He puts a lot of effort in, but apart from putting a lot of effort in, he works in a smart way,” Slot told BBC Sport.

“Without the ball, he works really hard, like all the others, but with the ball, he always understands when to drop, when to play deep, and a bit higher.

“He has a lot of tactical knowledge, and that helps us in certain parts of the game.

“He scored a very good goal, although we have to give credit to Cody and Kostas as well.

“But I think he also could have scored one more, maybe even two more.”

He definitely should have had more than one goal as he missed two of the Reds’ four big chances at Selhurst Park, and Liverpool will need him to be accurate, and stay fit, for the big tests that loom ahead.

More than just noting what Jota gives to his team, though, Slot’s comments are also a nod to what Nunez needs to offer to displace the Portugal international.

So far, the No. 9 has been limited to three starts and four appearances off the bench, with the need to adjust to his new demands still clear to see.