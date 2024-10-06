Liverpool made life harder for themselves by failing to capitalise on their chances against Crystal Palace, leaving Arne Slot with an obvious area to improve after the break.

Firstly, it is pertinent to preface this by saying that if Liverpool were to travel away from home and secure an ugly 1-0 every single time, we would be delighted.

However, that is not to say that they cannot learn from the narrow win over Crystal Palace to make life a little more comfortable for all involved.

“We should have scored the second one earlier, then I think we would have gotten what we deserved,” Slot said to BBC Sport after Saturday’s win. He is not wrong.

As shown by FotMob, Liverpool could have won a lot more comfortably and given third-choice goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros a kinder environment to walk into on debut.

The stats tell the story.

Wasting chances

Diogo Jota got the Reds off to a great start, but it would be an understatement to say the scoreline flattered the Eagles.

In total, Slot’s side missed four big chances – two in each half – to take their season tally in the Premier League to 17. As per FotMob, that’s the second-highest in the division.

Liverpool’s No. 20 was guilty on more occasions than any of us would have liked!

In the end, the Reds finished with 16 shots on goal at Selhurst Park – though only four were on target – and an xG of 1.39.

They had more than enough chances to wrap the game up and snuff out any hope the hosts had of taking points off Liverpool – which is something Slot can certainly look to work on.

In the seven league games so far, his side have had a total of 107 shots for a return of 13 goals – slightly underperforming with an overall xG of 14.

Liverpool are killing the opposition with passes (642 to 300, in this instance), but they can be doing a lot more to make life more comfortable, especially when on the road.

Slot has noted the level of opposition has yet to give Liverpool a sustained test of their credentials and, thus, capitalising on momentum and chances will grow in importance.

Slot’s record day

Speaking of the Dutchman, he has now become the first Liverpool manager to win his first four away games in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp and Kenny Dalglish – 2019/20 and 1990/91 seasons, respectively – have opened a season with a similar record, but not in their debut campaign.

Remarkably, it took the Reds until December to win four league away games last season!

Aside from the need to capitalise when they are on top, it has been an incredibly positive start to 2024/25. Six wins from seven and only two goals conceded.

The FotMob App is the best place to keep up to date with Liverpool’s fixtures and all the best stats, and you can also keep an eye on our loanees and leagues worldwide!

Their brilliant features offer everything you would ever want or need. You can download the FotMob App here!