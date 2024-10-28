Darwin Nunez delivered the crucial assist to ensure Liverpool left the capital with a point in their 2-2 draw at Arsenal, and Arne Slot commended the forward’s efforts post-match.

In the absence of Diogo Jota, Nunez has been tasked with leading the Reds’ line for 224 minutes across the last three games.

Having previously played 307 minutes across the first 10 fixtures of the season, it marks a significant turning point for the Uruguayan – who has started to show he can fit into Slot’s system.

At Arsenal, Nunez managed just 28 touches and failed to have a shot on goal, but he supplied the crucial assist for Mohamed Salah‘s equaliser and worked tirelessly until the end of the 90 minutes.

It was his fitness after limited game time that ‘surprised’ Slot, who praised his No. 9 for “how hard he worked” for the team.

Slot told reporters: “The last thing (how he kept on going) is also the reason why I kept him on, because if you just keep on going and I see you’re fit enough to keep competing.

“Also, after speaking about Ibou, that is what almost surprised me because Darwin hasn’t played that much yet.

“To then play three games in a row with the difficult fixtures we had, an away leg in Europe and then to be so fit at the end of the game.

“I took Curtis [Jones] out against Leipzig because that was what I was a bit afraid of: is he ready to play two in a row?

“But with Darwin, in my opinion, I have no choice because he is the only available striker at the moment.

“To see how hard he worked was really pleasing.

“Yes, he had to play deep in the first half, but that had not so much to do with the game plan but with the quality of Arsenal in the first half because they dominated us without creating that many chances.

“They also needed set-pieces for the second goal and also to threaten us, whereas the first goal was, of course, great individual quality of Saka.”

With Jota expected to remain sidelined with a bruised rib for the trip to Brighton in the League Cup, Nunez is anticipated to start his third game in a row.

As Slot has a handful of fringe players unavailable, he is limited to what positions he can change and the forward line has little flexibility with just four fit senior options.