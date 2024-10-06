Liverpool left Crystal Palace with three points but also with injuries to two key players, leaving Arne Slot to air the concerns he has after a 62-hour turnaround.

Liverpool have turned their form around when it comes to 12.30 kickoffs, it was once a curse but since last season, it has not proved nearly as problematic.

Slot gave a refreshing outlook on the lunchtime starts ahead of the trip to Crystal Palace and said, “I don’t see the idea behind it being that difficult performing at that time.”

But performing and avoiding injuries are two different things. Liverpool got the job done at Selhurst Park but got hit with injuries to Alisson and Alexis Mac Allister.

It looks a lot more serious for the former, but that does not take away from the concerns the Reds’ head coach has over fronting up at 12.30pm on Saturday after just 62 hours of rest.

“Maybe this is also something the FA should look at. If you play Wednesday evening, why do we have an early kickoff in an away game?” Slot said while speaking to BBC Sport after the 1-0 win.

Arne Slot has suggested The FA should look the football schedule after losing two players to injury in Liverpool's victory over Crystal Palace in the early kick-off.#PL #BBCFootball #CRYLIV pic.twitter.com/F61H9Nla7H — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 5, 2024

“Or they have to look at me and rotate all my players, but maybe it is also bad luck. I don’t know, but it’s not the way we wanted it.

“Mac Allister was a bit of a surprise for me because he came in at half-time and, normally, something happens in a game. But he came in at half-time and said something doesn’t feel right.

“We wouldn’t take any risk, and with Alisson, it is clear that he’s going to be out for maybe a few weeks.”

Brazil have already confirmed that Liverpool’s No. 1 will not join them during the break. Mac Allister, meanwhile, will travel to join up with the Argentina squad before further evaluation.

What are the rules for Wednesday-Saturday?

If you are wondering how Liverpool were allowed to be selected by TNT Sports for the 12.30pm kickoff despite playing in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, look no further.

The Premier League determined that teams competing in the Champions League on a Wednesday night will never be selected for Saturday’s 12.30pm slot, and teams will never be asked to play twice within 60 hours.

The caveat, though, is that the rule only applies if you played away from home. As Liverpool hosted Bologna, they were free game – which is still bemusing, to say the least.

Surely, it should be that if you play late on Wednesday night you cannot be selected for the lunchtime kickoff, end of. Perhaps that makes too much sense, though!