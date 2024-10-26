Arsenal and Liverpool lock horns in a huge Premier League game at the Emirates this weekend, with the Gunners potentially vulnerable amid an injury crisis.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Premier League (9) | Emirates Stadium

October 27, 2024 | 4.30pm (GMT)

The Reds won 1-0 away to RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek, on another excellent night for the impressive Arne Slot.

Meanwhile, Arsenal edged out Shakhtar Donetsk by the same scoreline at home, but Mikel Arteta’s side aren’t firing on all cylinders.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Liverpool’s biggest test of the season to date.

1. Key injury absences for Liverpool

Liverpool haven’t been hurt too badly by injuries this season but they still have some key issues affecting them.

Diogo Jota will miss Sunday’s game after failing to recover from the rib problem picked up at home to Chelsea last weekend.

The Portuguese will be a big miss, having scored eight times against Arsenal in his career, six of which have been in the Premier League.

Alisson and Harvey Elliott are long-term absentees, while Conor Bradley and Federico Chiesa will likely also miss out.

2. Arsenal also struggling with fitness issues

In the past few seasons, Arsenal have been fortunate in the injury department, often being able to field the same team most weeks.

Their luck has changed this time around, however, with influential attacking duo Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka missing recently.

The former is definitely out of Sunday’s match and the latter didn’t train on Friday.

Meanwhile, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori are also absent, while star centre-back William Saliba is suspended after his red card at Bournemouth last weekend.

3. Seven-point gap possible

This season may be still in its early stages, but the importance of a Liverpool win on Sunday cannot be ignored.

Victory for Slot’s men would open up a seven-point gap between themselves and Arsenal, handing their opponents an almighty blow.

With Man City likely to dismantle Southampton on Saturday, the Gunners would also be six adrift of Pep Guardiola’s side, leaving their title hopes looking bleak.

Liverpool have to be ruthless, taking advantage of a side not at their best and making the title race look two-horse even at this early stage.

4. Likely Liverpool XI

Liverpool’s team should look similar to the one that faced Leipzig on Wednesday, with only a few tweaks expected.

Andy Robertson will likely come in for Kostas Tsimikas, in the only change to the back-line, while Curtis Jones will be pushing to play too.

Slot’s go-to midfield trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai feels most likely to start, though.

With Jota out, Nunez will lead the line, with Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo battling for minutes on the left wing opposite Mohamed Salah.

The fact that Diaz hasn’t started either of the last two games suggests that he will come in.

Possible Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Nunez.

5. Who will start for Arsenal?

As mentioned, Arsenal have plenty of high-profile absentees, but Arteta will still be able to field a strong starting lineup.

Ben White could slot in at centre-back alongside Gabriel in the absence of Saliba, with Thomas Partey potentially taking up a right-back role.

At left-back, Jakub Kiwior may come in for the absent Calafiori, with Oleksandr Zinchenko also an option there.

Raheem Sterling or Leandro Trossard will start on the right wing if Saka is out, with in-form pair Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz completing the attack.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, White, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Merino; Trossard, Martinelli, Havertz.

6. Alisson “progressing well” in injury recovery

Speaking in his press conference, Slot provided the latest on Alisson‘s recovery from a hamstring injury:

“Alisson is progressing well like we expect. But it’s not a short-term recovery. It’s always difficult to judge him. He’s not at the last stage of his rehab”.

“I don’t expect him to be in against Brighton in next two games.”

This could be considered a positive update, though it would still be a surprise if we saw Alisson before the next international break.

7. Liverpool’s record at the Emirates

Liverpool have had mixed success at the Emirates since it replaced Highbury in 2006.

Overall, they have won only six times there – just four in the league – with a 2-0 FA Cup triumph back in January followed up by a 3-1 defeat the following month.

The mix-up between Alisson and Virgil van Dijk is still fresh in the memory!

A 4-3 win on the opening weekend of the 2016/17 season was a high point at the Emirates, with Sadio Mane jumping on Jurgen Klopp‘s back after scoring a superb goal.

8. Did You Know?

Salah continues to score and assist at a startling rate for Liverpool, and he can move higher up the list of all-time Premier League goalscorers this weekend.

The 32-year-old is currently joint-ninth with Jermain Defoe on 162, so finding the net at Arsenal would put him ninth on his own.

There is an even bigger incentive for Salah, however, with a brace in north London taking him ahead of Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler (163).

Thierry Henry (175) would then be within his sights!

While Alan Shearer’s record tally of 260 goals is likely to forever be out of reach, Salah should be eyeing second-place Harry Kane’s total of 213, assuming he stays at Anfield beyond this season.

9. Anthony Taylor takes charge

We like to joke about Anthony Taylor’s Manchester past but there is a strong argument to say that he is the best referee in the country.

That’s admittedly not saying much, but he has performed well in Liverpool games of late, including the 3-0 win at Man United in September.

Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn are Taylor’s assistants on Sunday, while Sam Barrott will act as the fourth official.

Meanwhile, Michael Salisbury is on VAR, assisted by Darren Cann.

10. Follow the match with TIA

Arsenal vs. Liverpool gets underway on Sky Sports Main Event at 4pm (GMT) after Chelsea‘s home clash with Newcastle – don’t forget the clocks go back – and kickoff is at 4.30pm.

Harry McMullen is in charge of This Is Anfield’s matchday live blog, keeping you company from 3.45pm.

Come on you Reds!