Arne Slot has restored Diogo Jota to his starting lineup for Liverpool’s early kickoff at Crystal Palace, as one of four changes for the Premier League clash.

The Reds secured a 2-0 victory over Bologna in the Champions League on Wednesday night, with focus turning swiftly to their trip to Selhurst Park.

Saturday’s 12.30pm kickoff is their last outing before the international break, with victory ensuring they stay top for the next fortnight.

Alisson will be looking to make it back-to-back clean sheets after his busy night against Bologna, starting behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Ryan Gravenberch makes his ninth start of the campaign in the No. 6 role, joined in midfield by Alexis Mac Allister and the incoming Curtis Jones.

With Jota back leading the line, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo make up the rest of Slot’s attack.

That leaves the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Andy Robertson, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez on the bench.

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Chalobah, Guehi, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Eze, Sarr, Nketiah

Substitutes: Turner, Ward, Clyne, Kporha, Hughes, Schlupp, Kamada, Umeh, Mateta

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Substitutes: Jaros, Quansah, Gomez, Robertson, Bradley, Endo, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez