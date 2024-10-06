Vitezslav Jaros was an unlikely debutant at Crystal Palace, and he surprised those who listened in to a post-match interview – not because of what he said, but how he said it.

Another injury to Alisson in the latter stages of the win at Selhurst Park saw frantic movement on the bench as teammates helped Jaros get everything in order to come on for his debut.

The 23-year-old was coming on at a time when Palace were building some momentum, but it did not faze the young goalkeeper – who was quick off his line and had safe hands.

It was a long-awaited debut having been on the club’s books since 2017, and he caught a few supporters off guard by his accent when he spoke to LFCTV after the match.

For many, it would have been the first time they heard him speak, and there was an obvious Scouse twang mixed in with his native Czech upbringing:

That Scouse Czech accent is up there with Bajcetic's Scouse spanish https://t.co/ipkSJokYC8 — Jon (@jpw_2020) October 5, 2024

Jaros with the That Czech/Scouse/Irish/Nottingham/Stockport/Austrian accent https://t.co/NpSwPqH5Hw — lp (@laplfc) October 5, 2024

He’s more scouse than me ffs pic.twitter.com/06bfydFEzE — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) October 5, 2024

I get that he's lived in the North of England since he was 16 or so, but that accent caught me off-guard https://t.co/Pdif6Avfqw — ???Der Liverpöhler??? (@Ryan_C_E) October 6, 2024

I don’t think I’ve ever been more surprised by an accent in my life than this one. https://t.co/paxyg9285P — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) October 5, 2024

Not much Inchicore in it, but there's still something very enjoyable about Vitezslav Jaros's accentpic.twitter.com/WZVZgZMuL1 — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) October 5, 2024

Well and truly a Scouser!

“A brilliant feeling”

His accent aside, though, Jaros came in for praise from Arne Slot post-match having had a “really good” handle on the occasion.

As for how he saw his debut, the Czech international told LFCTV: “A brilliant feeling, something you dream of as a kid.

“Coming on as a keeper is a bit stressful, especially in a game like this but managed to keep a clean sheet and three points.

“You somehow have to find that concentration and get straight in, I think because they had a set-piece straight away and they were on top of us a bit it helped me get in the game a bit quicker.”

He added: “As everyone else in the team, we all work hard on a daily basis. For me, it is a great reward to come on and be able to get my debut.”

With Alisson likely to be absent for a number of weeks, Jaros will be next in line behind Caoimhin Kelleher for the foreseeable future to assume the duties as the backup from the bench.