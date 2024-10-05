With Alisson forced off with injury Vitezslav Jaros made his Liverpool debut against Crystal Palace, with usual backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher absent.

Alisson made way for Jaros late into the Reds’ 1-0 win at Selhurst Park having appeared to have aggravated a previous hamstring injury.

It was another big blow for the Brazilian, but an opportunity for the academy graduate to catch the eye as he helped see out another victory.

Jaros is part of the first-team squad this season after a double-winning loan at Sturm Graz last term, but he is currently positioned as third choice.

However, he was called upon on Saturday with Kelleher absent from the squad due to illness.

Liverpool confirmed the news before kickoff, as the Irishman stayed away from his teammates in order to recover ahead of the October international break.

Kelleher will link up with the Republic of Ireland squad for UEFA Nations League clashes with Finland and Greece, before likely standing in for Alisson upon the resumption of club football.

The 25-year-old was expected to leave Anfield over the summer, but with no club meeting Liverpool’s price tag he stayed put for another campaign.

He has already been required twice due to a previous injury for Alisson and is now likely to start against Chelsea on October 20.

Jaros will remain in reserve, too, with the Czech not called up for international duty this month.

Liverpool are likely to await the results of a scan on Alisson‘s hamstring before any verdict is given on the injury, but he will almost certainly pull out of the Brazil squad and could miss a number of weeks.