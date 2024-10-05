Arne Slot has given a downbeat update on Alisson‘s hamstring injury, with the goalkeeper not expected to join the Brazil squad for the international break.

Alisson was forced off late into the second half as the Reds earned a 1-0 win at Selhurst Park, with Vitezslav Jaros required to make his debut.

The significance of his injury was immediately clear as Alisson punched the turf in frustration before limping off the field.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Slot admitted it could be mean a layoff for Liverpool’s No. 1.

“The latest is that we don’t know, but what we do know is if a player walks off like he does that normally means that he’s not in the Brazil squad and I don’t expect him to be in the team in the first game we play afterwards,” he said.

“But we have to wait and see, it’s going to take a few weeks I assume for him to be back.”

Asked if it was a hamstring injury, Slot said: “I think it is, yes.”

While Liverpool will await the results of a scan on Alisson‘s issue, the expectation is that Caoimhin Kelleher will now start against Chelsea on October 20.

That should be considered at the very least, particularly if it is a re-injury, with the 32-year-old having missed 15 games – over 56 days – with a hamstring problem last term.

“I think Alisson is our clear No. 1, he’s the best goalkeeper in the world, so it’s always a blow when he gets injured – for himself, but also for us as a team,” Slot continued.

“But the positive thing for the team is – and it’s not only in the goalkeeper position, but almost every position – that we have a second option that’s also really good.

“Caoimh has already shown that, so that’s quite that he’s the No. 2, otherwise the last time Alisson was injured I would have played Vit.

“I played Caoimh, so Caoimh is the No. 2, did really well and it’s very pleasing to see that our third goalkeeper – because Caoimh was sick yesterday and today of course – can have an impact on our results.”