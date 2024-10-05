Liverpool picked up a vital 1-0 win away to Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with supporters ultimately content with the result but worried about Alisson‘s injury.

The Reds faced a potentially awkward trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday, despite the Eagles’ struggles so far this season.

Arne Slot‘s side were dominant from the off but it was not reflected on the scoreboard, with Diogo Jota firing home the only goal despite creating four big chances.

The win puts Liverpool four points clear at the top of the Premier League, for the time being at least, in what was an ugly victory after late pressure from the hosts.

These Reds fans reacted to the result on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section, clearly finding the game nerve-shredding and also worrying about Alisson‘s fitness.

Way more nerve wracking than it needed to, or should’ve, been but that feels like a big 3 points especially with what’s to come. Jaros did well when he came on but injury to Alisson a huge concern. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 5, 2024

That’s a *really* big win in the circumstances. Yes, we should’ve been out of sight & weren’t clinical enough, but when that happens and you then lose your goalkeeper to injury heads can go but the Reds just kept on keeping calm and saw it out. — Adam Smith (@Adam_Smith_82) October 5, 2024

Take the win all day but Liverpool must be more clinical – both with the final pass and in front of goal – to keep winning after the international break. But can’t be too critical about 9 wins from 10 for Arne Slot. Libpool, Libpool, top of the league #LFC #CRYLIV #PremierLeague — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) October 5, 2024

12.30 away at Palace after a Champions League match on Wednesday is a match where the result is all that matters. We played better in first half than we ussually play in 12.30 matches, then didn't impose ourselves 2nd half, but the win is what counts. — Red (@TaintlessRed) October 5, 2024

“Made that harder than it should have been but credit for holding onto an early lead and seeing the game out even with a 3rd choice keeper” – Niggs Devani on Facebook

“Wake up call game there. We made that 2nd half very hard on ourselves, lost control of the game for a good 10 minutes” – Aswce10 in This Is Anfield’s comments

Can't expect every away game to be like Old Trafford, some you'll have to dig in and fight for the points. Thankfully when we do need to dig in we have Virgil van Dijk, the best player in the league this season. Not that anyone seems to have noticed. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) October 5, 2024

The best we’ve played and the hardest we’ve made it for ourselves wrapped into ninety minutes of football — Danny Corcoran (@calcio_danny) October 5, 2024

Tough match that. Played well first half but our failure to get the 2nd goal always leaves a gap in the door for opposition. Alisson and then Jaros were needed to keep the clean sheet. Van Dijk my Motm. — Red (@TaintlessRed) October 5, 2024

Not that we needed it, but confirmation that if it becomes a slog this group knows how to handle it. Jota should have scored the goals that would have prevented it coming to that. PS Now we know why a goalkeeper was targetted in summer. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) October 5, 2024

“Great first half, shadowed by poor finishing. Poor second half in general. Three points in the end is all that matters.” – James Nkosinathi on Facebook

“Far from perfect but I’ll take those kind of results all season long considering in seasons gone by those are the type of games we would drop points in” – Benji Barnes in This Is Anfield’s comments

Any win away from home with your 3rd choice GK in goals for the last 20 minutes is a big win. Plenty of room for improvement, but great 3 points. — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) October 5, 2024

Liverpool deserved to win, but they definitely could've made it more comfortable. Van Dijk was imperious. The bar is so high with him that such a domineering performance barely raises an eyebrow for many, but in all aspects he was superb — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) October 5, 2024

Massive win. Allison injury a real concern but that 3 points is huge. Get in Reds ?????? — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) October 5, 2024

Alisson with another injury when he’s only just come back from an injury pic.twitter.com/gK2CG6eweU — Braden ?? (@Braden_LFC) October 5, 2024

Get well soon Alisson. International break probably comes at a good time for him pic.twitter.com/PhqlQACypS — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) October 5, 2024

