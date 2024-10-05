➔ SUPPORT US
Liverpool “made it harder than it should’ve been” as fans left to worry over Alisson injury

Liverpool picked up a vital 1-0 win away to Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with supporters ultimately content with the result but worried about Alisson‘s injury.

The Reds faced a potentially awkward trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday, despite the Eagles’ struggles so far this season.

Arne Slot‘s side were dominant from the off but it was not reflected on the scoreboard, with Diogo Jota firing home the only goal despite creating four big chances.

The win puts Liverpool four points clear at the top of the Premier League, for the time being at least, in what was an ugly victory after late pressure from the hosts.

These Reds fans reacted to the result on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section, clearly finding the game nerve-shredding and also worrying about Alisson‘s fitness.

 

“Made that harder than it should have been but credit for holding onto an early lead and seeing the game out even with a 3rd choice keeper” – Niggs Devani on Facebook

“Wake up call game there. We made that 2nd half very hard on ourselves, lost control of the game for a good 10 minutes” – Aswce10 in This Is Anfield’s comments

“Great first half, shadowed by poor finishing. Poor second half in general. Three points in the end is all that matters.” – James Nkosinathi on Facebook

“Far from perfect but I’ll take those kind of results all season long considering in seasons gone by those are the type of games we would drop points in” – Benji Barnes in This Is Anfield’s comments

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 5, 2024: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

