Liverpool played it safe with Alexis Mac Allister after he raised an injury concern during half-time at Crystal Palace, leaving Arne Slot unsure of his international chances.

The Reds banked all three points at Selhurst Park, but it came at the cost of a serious-looking injury for Alisson and a fitness concern for Mac Allister.

The No. 10 did not return after half-time, replaced by Dominik Szoboszlai, and was seen with ice strapped to the upper region of his left thigh as he watched the rest of the game from the bench.

After the match, Slot explained that the injury appears to be to his groin, but further assessment is required to determine how serious it is and if he can represent Argentina this month.

“He went off because of an injury,” Slot told reporters in his post-match press conference. “But how bad it is, that’s difficult for me to judge in this moment.

“He could have continued playing, like you saw because it didn’t happen a second before half-time.

“But he felt it a bit too much and said, ‘I don’t think it’s good to keep on playing, because you never know if I’ll make it worse’.

“Now, what is the exact situation, can he go to Argentina, can he play over there? That’s difficult for me to tell you now.

“No, I don’t think [it was his hip]. Groin area I think.”

Mac Allister has been an ever-present for Slot so far, starting nine of the first 10 games to amass 767 minutes at club level.

He has struggled with his fitness, though, and was managed by Argentina during the September international break – thus, it would not be so bad for Liverpool if he got some extra rest.

A lot will hinge on scans as to whether or not he will travel for two World Cup qualifiers, but we can say with almost certainty that Alisson will not play any part for Brazil.

Slot says he does not expect the 32-year-old “to be in the team in the first game we play afterwards [against Chelsea]” after walking off the pitch the way he did.