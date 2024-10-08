Ibrahima Konate caused quite the stir with his outfit selection when reporting for international duty with France, but the reaction of Liverpool’s squad may just be the best bit.

Liverpool’s centre-back is one of 18 first-team players to be involved with their country during the October international break, and he did not waste time making a statement.

When arriving at France’s base in Clairefontaine, Konate stepped out of his car wearing a suit but with his head entirely covered by a neon yellow hoodie.

You can tell he enjoyed revealing himself to the awaiting cameras, making sure to strike a pose as he made his way inside – as you can see in the video below:

??? Ibrahima Konaté reporting for international duty with France! ? pic.twitter.com/CUgtZ4gf74 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) October 7, 2024

What was particularly amusing, though, was the reaction of his Liverpool teammates to what can certainly be described as a bold fashion statement.

Konate showed off his look in an Instagram post with the caption, ‘Faceless’. It led Curtis Jones to simply reply with ‘wtf’ and Ryan Gravenberch with the thinking emoji.

The best reaction, however, belongs to Alexis Mac Allister.

With Virgil van Dijk posting quite the sophisticated arrival photos for his return to the Netherlands camp, Mac Allister tagged Konate and commented: “Serious guy, learn from the captain.”

The two then had an entertaining back-and-forth, with Konate replying, “Waw Alexis Van Dijk! Good son,” and the Argentine simply responding with “Love you too, Ibou.”

Konate arrived in France with a lot of unknowns over his playing time, having played in just one of their last seven fixtures, with Didier Deschamps preferring William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano.

The French team face Israel (Oct 10) and Belgium (Oct 14) in the Nations League this month.