Liverpool’s Luke Chambers, who is on loan at Wigan, has suffered a disappointing injury blow and will be out until the “new year for sure.”

Chambers has quickly become a fans’ favourite since first playing for Wigan in January, but he has now been dealt a setback that will keep him out until January 2025.

The left-back has missed the last two matches with a back injury that has now been revealed as a longer-term problem.

On Tuesday, Wigan manager Shaun Maloney told Latics TV: “Luke has a back injury and it doesn’t look too good a prognosis.

“We got that news yesterday, he’s going to be out for a fair period of time. You’re not going to see him back on the field for quite a while.”

When asked whether the lay-off would be ‘weeks’, the coach responded: “It’s not weeks, it will be months – into the new year for sure.

“He won’t need an operation but he will go back to Liverpool tomorrow, they’ll take over his rehab. The specialists will get involved and they’ll take that over. It’s a real shame for him.

“I think there’s a bit of history behind it over the last two or three years. It’s not something that’s just happened or an impact injury.

“It’s such a shame because he was absolutely flying for us, he’s probably been our best player this season.”

Chambers joined Wigan on loan last January and immediately went straight into the first XI, starting 17 League One matches before the end of the season.

Manager Maloney was so impressed that he wanted Chambers back and got his man in the summer, as well as Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay, in the summer.

Left-back Chambers has emerged as by far the better performer of the two Reds and started all 10 league matches until his injury.

Back during his first loan spell, Wigan Today reported that Maloney waxed lyrical over the 19-year-old, saying: “I’ve been really impressed with Luke, he’s had a brilliant loan.

“I’ve loved his personality, he’s literally thrown himself into any position I’ve asked him to do. He’s been flat out, 100 percent.

“To make it really simple, we signed him in January and he’s made our starting XI better. For a youngster to do that, it’s full credit to him.”

Before going to Wigan on loan last season, Chambers made enough of an impression on Jurgen Klopp to be awarded two starts and two substitute appearances.