Lucas Leiva was a staple of Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool side early on, but the long-serving midfielder first had to be convinced to turn down a move to China.

Lucas, who by the time Klopp arrived at Anfield had already been with the Reds for eight years, played 65 times in the manager’s first two seasons in charge.

That included 42 starts, nine of those wearing the captain’s armband, as the German relied upon his experience and leadership within his new squad.

Lucas eventually left to join Lazio after a decade with the club in 2017, but as he recalled in a conversation with LiverpoolFC.com, his exit could have come much sooner.

“He arrived in October 2015 and in the January I had a big offer from China,” Lucas explained.

“I remember a couple of days before the game against Man United, I said, ‘listen, I’ve had this offer. Let’s be fair, it’s a lot of money and I’m not sure if I’m going to play here. What do you think?’.

“He said, ‘Lucas, I understand, but I cannot let you go because I only arrived four months ago and I need you. You will play a big part’.

“He always used to say, ‘I cannot promise you’re going to play as much as you want, but I can promise you that you’re going to play a big part’.

“That’s why I always liked Jurgen – because he was always very honest.”

While Klopp made it clear that Lucas would not be a first-choice starter for his evolving side, there was a respect between the pair that persuaded the Brazilian to stick around.

“I always felt he was going to build a new team with new players and a new style of play,” he continued.

“I was clever enough to understand that my style of play wouldn’t necessarily fit the way he wanted.

“He was always very honest, I was always very honest with him.”

Lucas had another offer to leave in January 2017, with Inter Milan and Atletico Mineiro among those linked, but Klopp urged him to stay one last time.

“In another moment I had a very good opportunity but Jurgen said, ‘I still need you’,” he detailed.

“I was coming to my last year of my Liverpool contract and he said, ”next year, if something good comes for you, I will help you out’.

“That was the case. That pre-season when Lazio came in for me, I felt it was the right moment.

“They were flying to Hong Kong in the afternoon and in the morning came that Lazio offer. He said, ‘stay back, get everything done, don’t worry’.

“It was emotional. I cried and he did a little bit as well because of the respect we had for each other.”