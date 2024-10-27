A huge test and opportunity awaits Liverpool as they meet Arsenal at the Emirates. We’re live to bring you the latest from the Premier League clash.
Kickoff at the Emirates is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.
Watch Arsenal vs. Liverpool – Live Online Streams
Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.
Teams
Arsenal: Raya; Partey, White, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Merino, Trossard; Saka, Martinelli, Havertz
Subs: Neto, Kiwior, Nichols, Zinchenko, Nwaneri, Jorginho, Lewis-Skelly, Sterling, Jesus
Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Nunez
Subs: Jaros, Davies, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Endo, Morton, Szoboszlai, Gakpo
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments