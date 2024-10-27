➔ SUPPORT US
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 27, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (L) challenges Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhães during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool – As it happened

A huge test and opportunity awaits Liverpool as they meet Arsenal at the Emirates. We’re live to bring you the latest from the Premier League clash.

Kickoff at the Emirates is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Watch Arsenal vs. Liverpool – Live Online Streams

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Arsenal: Raya; Partey, White, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Merino, Trossard; Saka, Martinelli, Havertz

Subs: Neto, Kiwior, Nichols, Zinchenko, Nwaneri, Jorginho, Lewis-Skelly, Sterling, Jesus

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Jaros, Davies, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Endo, Morton, Szoboszlai, Gakpo

Our coverage updates automatically below:

