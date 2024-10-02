Liverpool host Bologna as they return to Champions League action at Anfield. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Nikola Dabanovic (MNE).

Tonight’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Bradley, Endo, Jones, Morton, Nyoni, Gakpo, Jota

Bologna: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Miranda; Freuler; Orsolini, Moro, Urbanski, Ndoye; Dallinga

Subs: Bagnolini, Ravaglia, Holm, Erlic, Castro, Iling-Junior, Casale, Corazza, Aebischer, Odgaard, Lykogiannis, Fabbian

Our coverage updates automatically below: