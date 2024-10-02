➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverpool, Anfield, Champions League, General (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Bologna – Follow the Champions League clash here!

Liverpool host Bologna as they return to Champions League action at Anfield. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Nikola Dabanovic (MNE).

Tonight’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Bradley, Endo, Jones, Morton, Nyoni, Gakpo, Jota

Bologna: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Miranda; Freuler; Orsolini, Moro, Urbanski, Ndoye; Dallinga

Subs: Bagnolini, Ravaglia, Holm, Erlic, Castro, Iling-Junior, Casale, Corazza, Aebischer, Odgaard, Lykogiannis, Fabbian

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024