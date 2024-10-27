Liverpool head to Arsenal knowing they will be without at least five first-team players, though a strong squad has still made the trip to the Emirates.

The Reds can deliver a crippling blow to one of their title rivals this afternoon as they travel to north London to take on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

After a 2-0 loss to Bournemouth, the Gunners went into this weekend four points behind Liverpool at the top of the table, while Man City pushed six points ahead with their 1-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.

Win and Liverpool not only reclaim top spot but also push Arsenal further away from challenging for the title this season.

Here is who Arne Slot will be without for this 4.30pm kickoff:

Slot heads into this clash knowing he is playing a delicate balancing act with at least one player, with Trent Alexander-Arnold playing through the pain of a minor muscle injury.

The head coach is also without his first-choice goalkeeper in Alisson, while Diogo Jota is set to miss another game due to bruised ribs picked up against Chelsea a week ago.

An official update is yet to be given on Harvey Elliott‘s return but he is not expected to be involved at this stage.

Conor Bradley also remains out with a rib injury, though he is not far off, and Federico Chiesa‘s return will be delayed as he builds up his fitness.

Though he will not have been in contention to start either way, it is worth noting that Trey Nyoni played 90 minutes for the U21s on Saturday and therefore will not have made the trip to London.

Slot could make changes to the side that beat Leipzig in midweek, with Curtis Jones and Luis Diaz the most likely candidates to come in.

Jones may replace either Dominik Szoboszlai or Alexis Mac Allister in midfield, while Diaz is almost certain to take over from Cody Gakpo on the left.

Liverpool’s expected squad vs. Chelsea

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Morton

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo