Liverpool Women got their first WSL win of the season thanks to a controversial injury-time penalty against Tottenham, after conceding two own goals in a 3-2 victory.

Tottenham Women 2-3 Liverpool Women

WSL (3), Brisbane Road (Leyton Orient)

October 6, 2024

Goals: Hinds OG 54′, Bonner OG 83′; Kapocs 10′, Hobinger 75′, pen 90+5′

Matt Beard was forced into making changes as Liverpool Women travelled to play Tottenham at Leyton Orient’s ground, Brisbane Road.

With Ceri Holland having picked up a foot injury, Sofie Lundgaard came into the midfield, though her afternoon lasted only half an hour as she came off injured herself.

The manager had started a back four, with a central pairing of Gemma Bonner and Jasmine Matthews. However, Lundgaard’s injury made him change back to the Reds’ usual back three, as Gemma Evans came on to play defence.

It was another new face, Cornelia Kapocs who scored the first stunning goal of the day.

Having won the ball about 35 yards from goal, she saw Tottenham goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer off her line and lofted the ball into the back of the net as she back-peddled frantically to no avail.

Liverpool had the upper hand, with new signing Olivia Smith looking particularly threatening on the right wing.

They couldn’t finish their chances, though, and like in the previous two weeks’ 1-1 results, the Reds conceded an equaliser.

This was the first of the two own goals, Taylor Hinds the guilty party on this occasion.

Unlike the last two weeks, though, Liverpool had another goal in them. This came from the ever-impressive Marie Hobinger who fired a rocket in from a free-kick 30 yards out.

Once again, however, the Reds couldn’t hold onto their lead and Bonner, making a record 113th WSL appearance for Liverpool, turned Clare Hunt’s effort into her own goal with 83 minutes on the clock.

From then on, Tottenham had the upper hand but Liverpool were awarded a late penalty to the surprise of the hosts’ defence – it was harsh to say the least.

Deserved or not, Hobinger took advantage and just squeezed her penalty past the ‘keeper to win the match in injury time.

The victory means all four Liverpool sides, the first team, under-18s, under-21s and women’s teams all won this weekend.

Player of the match: Marie Hobinger

Liverpool Women: Laws; Parry, Bonner, Matthews (Clark 61′), Hinds; Nagano, Lundgaard (Evans 32′), Hobinger; Smith (Kiernan 75′), Roman Haug, Kapocs (Enderby 61′)

Subs not used: Fahey, Daniels, Silcock

Next match: Man City (Anfield) – WSL – Sunday, October 13, 3pm (BST)