Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal was the highlight of an exciting Premier League weekend. At the Emirates, there was plenty happening on and off the pitch you may have missed.

On Sunday, Arne Slot and assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff were both shown yellow cards against Arsenal, but Slot claimed his was undeserved.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez showed his passion for the cause, Caoimhin Kelleher produced a brilliant, heart-stopping piece of skill and Virgil van Dijk revealed an unlikely friendship.

Here, we’ve put together some of the things you may have missed from Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

Arne Slot’s yellow card mix-up

Until last Sunday, Slot had cut a composed figure on the touchline. However, against Chelsea, he picked up a yellow and that was followed up by another booking at the Emirates.

He claimed, though, that this was the result of a mix-up as the fourth official thought he had said, “you are a f***ing joke” to him.

However, Slot was in fact speaking to Ibrahima Konate, referring to Arsenal‘s time-wasting as a “f***ing joke!”

So-called controversy over disallowed goal

Chaos at The Emirates ? pic.twitter.com/qgIOA6IK4Z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2024

Some supporters started celebrating when Arsenal thought they had scored a late winner, though the whistle had been blown several seconds before the ball hit the net.

Certain Gunners, Arteta included, weren’t happy that the goal didn’t stand but they are definitely seeing the incident through their own red-tinted glasses.

For a start, Kai Havertz’s handball would have rendered the goal invalid but there were arguably another couple of fouls committed anyway.

If I speak, I’m in big trouble. pic.twitter.com/p4kQfS6EHd — Corzek (@CorzekM) October 28, 2024

It seems like scraping the barrel from Arteta, whose team produced an xG of just 0.05 while leading between the 43rd and 81st minute, according to @xGPhilosophy.

Virgil van Dijk’s relationship with Ian Wright

We are here for Ian Wright and Virgil van Dijk's friendship ?@IanWright0 ? @VirgilvDijk pic.twitter.com/xwRNWnf4eY — Premier League (@premierleague) October 27, 2024

Who knew these two would get along so well?

For most of his post-match interviews, Van Dijk looked like a man ready to clock off. However, his mood picked up when he got to speak to Ian Wright.

Liverpool’s captain clearly has a relationship of sorts with the ex-Arsenal striker, as the Dutchman checked up on Wright’s apparently injured knee.

Caoimhin Kelleher’s Cruyff turn

OK, so it may have made a few heart stops but this Johan Cruyff-esque turn from Kelleher was a moment of supreme coolness.

While we would prefer not to see this kind of thing from the goalkeeper in such a high-pressure scenario, it is a sign of Kelleher’s confidence that comes with playing consecutive matches.

Against Arsenal, the Irishman had a much better game with the ball at his feet and dealt well with what little came his way.

Darwin Nunez taps the badge

darwin tapping the liverpool’s crest ? pic.twitter.com/1tEQg3NmfU — hae (@drwnunez) October 27, 2024

We love to see passion for the club from Liverpool players, but we love it even more when they are playing well!

Having scored in midweek and with Diogo Jota injured, Nunez started again for the Reds and did a very good job in setting up Mo Salah‘s equaliser.

In times gone by, the Uruguayan may have made the wrong decision in that scenario, so it is great to see he is developing under Slot.

After Salah had scored, Nunez could be seen looking at the away end and tapping the Liver Bird on his chest in celebration.

Yes, Darwin.