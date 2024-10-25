With Trent Alexander-Arnold stressing that trophies are his motivation as he discusses a new contract, his first conversations with Arne Slot could be telling.

“The most important thing is always trophies,” Alexander-Arnold told reporters on his decision-making process when it comes to a new contract at Liverpool.

“I want to win trophies.”

The right-back is heading towards the final six months of his contract, with the turn of the year allowing him to speak to clubs outside of England over a free transfer.

Real Madrid are interested, but Liverpool are hopeful that their vice-captain will instead extend his stay with his boyhood club.

"It doesn't bother me" ???? Trent Alexander-Arnold on Liverpool not being grouped at the same level as Man City and Arsenal at the start of the season ? pic.twitter.com/FedIC0Ehjc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2024

Given the Reds’ outstanding start under Slot, there is every chance that his ambitions of winning more silverware are realised as early as this campaign.

And in an interview with Sky Sports ahead of Liverpool’s away clash with Arsenal, Alexander-Arnold revealed an early talk with the new head coach that saw him echo that desire.

“As soon as we first came in, the first chats and that with the manager, it was: ‘Yeah, we want to win things’,” he explained.

With seven wins from eight to see them sit top of the Premier League, Liverpool have quickly answered questions over whether they would suffer a lull following the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

And asked if he had an issue with his side being underestimated heading into the season, Alexander-Arnold insisted: “It doesn’t bother me.

“We had to try and figure out how good we were as a team, in a new system, and if that system was going to work and obviously it has.

“The players are in place, you have world-class players, we have a lot of world-class players.

“But a new manager and a new system, so of course on the outside looking in you’re thinking: ‘Can they go and challenge the Citys and Arsenals? Don’t know’.

“But for us, we were training, we felt good and we got off to a good start.”

The hope is that Alexander-Arnold is satisfied that, under Slot, Liverpool can continue to not only fight for trophies but win the Premier League and Champions League.

Slot has made it clear that he expects the same, with that no doubt a boost as the No. 66 weighs up a new contract at Anfield.