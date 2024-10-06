Liverpool U21s notched another impressive victory on the road, securing a narrow 1-0 win at Man United thanks to another Tyler Morton goal.

Man United U21s 0-1 Liverpool U21s

Premier League 2 (6), Leigh Sports Village

October 6, 2024

Goals: Morton 68′

More than a week on from a dominant win over Arsenal, Barry Lewtas named an experienced side for the trip to Man United.

Morton and Trey Nyoni were involved after missing out on the senior matchday squad once more, and they were joined by two others who have previously made a first-team appearance.

Tom Hill, one of the aforementioned players, found himself in great positions to threaten United’s goal but was thwarted at every turn in the first half.

A questionable whistle or two from the referee did not help the young Reds either – modelling his game on Simon Hooper.

Kieran Morrison, 17, who replaced Tommy Pilling early on, threatened to help break the deadlock with a brilliant pass over the top of the defence, only for Hill to have the ball taken off his boot.

And on a weekend that has put the club’s goalkeeping department in the spotlight, Kornel Misciur showed off his credentials with a top one-v-one save and his speed off the line.

Ethan Ennis, former Liverpool academy player, would have been cursing the 17-year-old for thwarting United’s best chance of the first half.

HT: Man United U21s 0-0 Liverpool U21s

The Reds returned from the break with a pre-planned substitute as Oakley Cannonier was replaced by Ranel Young, having only just returned from injury.

Misciur continued to prove decisive for Liverpool with a couple of strong early saves, while Terence Miles had the best chance for Lewtas’ side with a mazy run and shot up until Morton stepped up.

Unfortunate to be playing underage football, the midfielder capitalised when the United goalkeeper’s clearance ended at his feet for his second goal in as many Premier League 2 games.

His first shot was blocked, but he was composed enough to guide his second effort into an empty net, 1-0 to Liverpool and a reward for the Reds pressing high up the pitch.

The hosts put Liverpool under pressure late on, but they held on for another valuable three points.

TIA Man of the Match: Kornel Misciur

Liverpool U21s: Misciur; Miles, Norris, Jonas (Nallo 80′), Pinnington; Morton, Nyoni (Davidson 79′), Corness, Pilling (Morrison 13′); Hill, Cannonier (Young 45′)

Subs not used: Trueman

Next match: Everton (H) – Premier League 2 – Saturday, October 26, 2pm (BST)