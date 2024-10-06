Diogo Jota‘s goal helped Liverpool claim their sixth Premier League win under Arne Slot, though there were still improvements to be made.

Nine wins in 10, six wins in seven Premier League games, two goals conceded in those seven matches. However you want to frame Slot’s start, strong opposition or not, the Reds have exceeded most fans’ expectations.

What’s great too, though, is that they haven’t exceeded Slot’s expectations – well, at least he isn’t telling us that anyway.

He is here to win and that’s what the Reds are currently doing.

PRO – A brilliant first half

While the team only had one goal to show for their efforts, the first half featured arguably some of Liverpool’s best football so far this season.

Jota’s strike was a case in point as Liverpool produced the definition of ‘slicing through’ the opponent – Kostas Tsimikas‘ perfectly weighting his pass into Cody Gakpo, whose cross was met by Jota’s excellently-timed dart towards goal.

These 45 minutes were the best example of how Slot wants to attack and dominate sides. The Reds were patient around the box and waited for the perfect time to pass into the forwards.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate were both superb with the ball at their feet and, as usual, Ryan Gravenberch was very confident at taking the ball on the turn.

PRO – The incomers were great

This was the first league match of the season in which Slot changed the midfield trio of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Gravenberch.

Curtis Jones started instead of Szoboszlai and slotted in perfectly, at first doing the job of the Hungarian before moving to a slightly more attacking role, filling Mac Allister’s shoes in the second half.

Tsimikas also had a solid game and while he will never be Andy Robertson, the Greek is doing well at the moment when called upon.

The main man to note, though, has to be Gakpo. His form is simply brilliant at the moment and looks so sharp every time he gets the ball. Going backward as well, he was a great asset on Saturday.

It was notable how he stayed on the left wing, with Luis Diaz brought on to play on the right when Mo Salah came off.

PRO – Virgil van Dijk is still the best

What left is there to say about Van Dijk?

Well, I suppose we could have a nice chat about how well he has adapted to some slightly different demands from Slot.

One of the captain’s best assets has always been his long passing which has been a key part of his build-up play. He is now also passing vertically at every opportunity and making it easier for his midfielders to receive.

The captain played more passes into the final third (10) than anyone else on the pitch against Crystal Palace.

With Gravenberch ready to receive facing his own goal, Van Dijk picks out the foot his compatriot wants the ball on and this makes it easier for the midfielder to open his body up.

The skipper really is still the very best in the world.

CON – Alisson, of course

You probably could have guessed this one. Without wanting to be too negative after another win, this is a blow.

If Liverpool were competing for the top four, we would be fine. If this injury had occurred a few weeks ago, we wouldn’t have been too stressed either.

The problem is that for Liverpool to win the league or even compete, they need every marginal advantage they can get.

With such a tough run of fixtures to come, Caoimhin Kelleher will be a safe pair of hands, probably even better than safe.

However, Alisson is a match winner and that’s what Liverpool will need when they are grinding out results three times a week.

CON – Wrap it up earlier, Liverpool

If we’re being picky, the only other negative from the day was that Liverpool didn’t get the job done earlier, and it nearly cost them.

With so many matches, it would be a big help if the Reds could get things wrapped up in the first 60 minutes so Slot can make his pre-planned changes without having the added worry of having just a one-goal advantage.

Palace should have made Liverpool pay on Saturday – Eberechi Eze’s one-on-one miss was a particularly heart-stopping moment for supporters.

If you are only up by one goal, then you have to expect to face pressure towards the end of a match. There are games in a season when you have to hold on, and Liverpool did that well this weekend, but keeping those occasions to a minimum is very helpful in maintaining your energy across a whole season.