Liverpool head to Crystal Palace looking to avoid a first defeat there in a decade, giving supporters a chance to see rumoured target Marc Guehi.

The Reds are top of the Premier League heading into the weekend action and they can go further clear of their rivals with a win at Palace.

A Saturday lunchtime game can be tricky, in terms of finding top form, but Arne Slot‘s side are coming up against a side who are struggling.

While many expected Palace to shine this season, Oliver Glasner’s side are 18th in the league and without a win in their opening six matches.

Ahead of the game, we spoke to regular TIA opposition fan contributor Robbie Scotcher (@RobbieScotcher), who gave us the lowdown on the Eagles’ struggles, a potential Guehi move to Liverpool and more.

How would you assess Crystal Palace’s season so far?

It’s hard to write this and be positive. We have been unlucky but, to be honest, we will go down if we don’t improve.

We have had good halves of games but not complete performances and individual errors have cost us.

At this point, I don’t think Glasner knows his best team and he hasn’t been able to put out the same defence two games running.

But it’s very early days and we do have a good squad.

What’s gone wrong after such a great run last season?

Glasner arrived with the return of our standout players and the board used the summer transfer funds in January to bring in Adam Wharton and Daniel Munoz.

We were exciting and could take on anyone.

This season, we’ve struggled to adapt to players having busy summers and coming back at different times, though.

We knew Michael Olise would go if a big club came in and Joachim Andersen going to Fulham made sense.

We’ve replaced Andersen with a player who’s finding his feet, but it’s early days, and we can’t replace Olise, who is a generational talent.

We have bought fairly well and Eddie Nketiah is looking lively, but everyone seems to be off the pace and we aren’t clicking.

We’ve backed Glasner in the market and have bought into his philosophy for Palace, but you can’t lose too many in this league or you will be under pressure.

That said, he’s a great manager and when it does gel we will come good.

Have there been any standout performers? What about those who have struggled?

Dean Henderson has been great since he took the No. 1 shirt, while Tyrick Mitchell has looked good.

But Jean-Philippe Mateta looks tired, Wharton is carrying an injury and Cheick Doucoure was injured by Jordan Ayew!

Eberechi Eze is struggling to get into games, too, while Nketiah is looking good, but we’re not playing him as a No.9.

We just need to play as a team rather than individuals trying to force the issue.

What are your thoughts on Liverpool’s start?

I thought Liverpool would be strong, and you are.

You will be up there at the end of the season.

What are your early impressions of Arne Slot?

This might not be popular but I thought Liverpool players needed a new voice. Jurgen Klopp was iconic, but it was a good time to leave for all parties.

It’s early days but Slot is class. It will be fascinating to see how he manages the squad transition.

He seems to have settled right in.

Do you think Marc Guehi would be a good fit for Liverpool?

Guehi would be a good fit for anyone. He is very calm and great under pressure, not tall but doesn’t lose out in the air much.

We all thought he was going to Man United this summer, so Newcastle came as a surprise.

I don’t think Guehi agitated for a move and wanted to wait for a bigger challenge.

Virgil van Dijk will be big shoes to fill, but Marc is more than capable. It seems to make sense.

Looking ahead to Saturday, where are the key battles?

I’m not a fan of this question when the difference between the sides is so big right now!

We need our best players to step up and find some rhythm.

We have been light in midfield and easy to play through, mainly due to injury, but we will lose heavily if we’re like that at the weekend.

Finally, what’s your prediction?

I’m usually quite bullish, but the best I can hope for is a big performance. We’re just not there yet. I don’t see us getting a result, and while I hate to say it, you will win.

I’m not giving a score.