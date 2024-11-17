For the final time in 2024, 17 senior Liverpool players will jet off to represent their nations over the next fortnight – though one is already in doubt.

Two breaks down, one to go before we can focus fully on an exciting Reds campaign that currently sees Arne Slot‘s side sit at the top of the Premier League and Champions League tables.

We carry momentum into the break after the 2-0 win over Aston Villa, but all anyone will be thinking about is that every player returns with a clean bill of health.

Although, before the break has even got underway, there is already doubt over Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s ability to feature for England after a hamstring issue forced him off on Saturday.

The right-back was called up for Lee Carsley’s final squad before he hands the reigns over to Thomas Tuchel, but it appears that only Curtis Jones will face Greece and Ireland.

It will pit Liverpool players against one another as Kostas Tsimikas will feature for the former, while Caoimhin Kelleher will hope to continue his form with the Republic of Ireland.

Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo will all represent the Netherlands and they will meet Bosnia and Herzegovina after facing Dominik Szoboszlai‘s Hungary.

Nations League fixtures continue with Andy Robertson and Ben Doak, both selected to represent Scotland against Croatia and Poland.

Northern Ireland have called up Conor Bradley to their squad to take on Belarus and Luxembourg, while Ibrahima Konate will represent France in their meetings with Israel and Italy.

Away from Europe, Wataru Endo will be eager to start in each of Japan’s World Cup qualifiers against Indonesia and China.

Darwin Nunez is also expected to be involved for Uruguay, though their official squad has not been released at the time of writing, and he will face Luis Diaz‘s Colombia first-up.

Moreover, we are all eager for Alexis Mac Allister not to experience further fitness concerns with Argentina as they meet Paraguay and Peru in their World Cup qualifiers.

At youth level, Jarell Quansah and Tyler Morton will link up with England U21s, while Trey Nyoni will feature for the under-17s.

Egypt, meanwhile, gave Liverpool a big boost by not calling up Mohamed Salah. He joins Joe Gomez and the injured quartet of Alisson, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota in staying behind.

Liverpool players called up for November internationals

Senior players: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold*, Bradley, Endo, Gravenberch, Morton, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez

Notable youth and loanees: Mamardashvili, Beck, Nyoni, Gordon, Doak, Koumas, Figueroa

Left out: Alisson (injured), Jaros (standby), Gomez, Elliott (injured), Chiesa (injured), Jota (injured), Salah