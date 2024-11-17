Liverpool Under-21s picked up a 4-1 win at home to Wolves in Premier League 2 on Saturday afternoon, with Kieran Morrison proving to be the star player for his side.

Liverpool U21s 4-1 Wolves U21s

Premier League 2, Kirkby Academy

November 2, 2024

Goals: Young 31′ 53′, Nyoni 25′, Hill 34′; Griffiths 20′

Barry Lewtas‘ youngsters were once again on show in Kirkby after suffering back-to-back home defeats to Hertha Berlin and Everton,

With a response needed, they duly delivered, easing to a 4-1 win despite falling behind, with Ranel Young scoring twice, Trey Nyoni bagging and Tom Hill also finding the back of the net.

It was a creative force who caught the eye the most, however, with Morrison providing assists for three of Liverpool’s four goals as part of an influential performance.

Still only 17 years of age, the Northern Irish midfielder continues to make a name for himself in the youth setup, with big things expected of him in the future.

Described by This Is Anfield‘s Jack Lusby as a “hidden gem” with the Under-18s in the past, the teenager is increasingly coming to the fore now.

As for Nyoni, he is another player whose reputation keeps growing following his second senior appearance for Liverpool, coming on as a substitute away to Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

His goal against Wolves was his fourth at under-21 level and it may not be long until he is working under Arne Slot far more regularly, or enjoying a stint on loan somewhere.

Young’s brace for the Reds also caught the eye, following his first-ever call-up for the senior side in midweek, with so much exciting quality on show in the academy.

Despite the aforementioned slip-up against Everton last weekend, the Reds’ under-21s have now won five of their last six games in the Premier League 2, and now sit fourth in the table, three points behind leaders Man City.

Next up for Lewtas’ team is a Wednesday evening trip to Blackpool in the unfashionably-named Bristol Street Motors Trophy (EFL Trophy), before a lengthy break leading up to an away league clash with Reading on November 30.

Liverpool U21s: Misciur; Mabaya (Davidson 46′), Jonas, Nallo (Pinnington 76′) Norris; Corness, Morrison, Hill; Nyoni, Young (Figueroa 77′), Pilling (Kone-Doherty 69′)

Subs not used: Trueman

Next Match: Blackpool (A) – EFL Trophy – November 6, 7pm (GMT)