Who does not love a bargain? With the holidays coming up, it is time to start thinking about what you could get yourself or a fellow Red, so here are some of the best Black Friday deals.

We’re quickly closing in on Christmas and it can be quite a stressful time, both on and off the pitch with some huge Liverpool games coming up on the calendar.

If you’re anything like this writer, gift-giving may be a last-minute affair, and that often means missing out on some timely deals.

Currently, Liverpool have a brilliant sale for fans around the world to take advantage of until December 8:

Spend over £50: Save 15%

Spend over £80: Save 20%

Spend over £125: Save 25%

* If you’re an official LFC member or season ticket holder, you get a further 10% discount.

If you want to treat yourself or someone else, now is the time to get looking. We’ve done some of the searching for you and picked out seven of our favourite deals.

2024/25 Home Kit

We will start with the most popular option, this season’s home kit! For men and women, you have two different options: the stadium version (fans) or the match version (players).

Nike’s ‘match’ version is the closest to that which will be worn by the players, which has the added detail that comes with the Nike Dri-FIT ADV.

With the sale, an £80 ‘stadium’ kit will be discounted to £64 – a saving of 20% – while the ‘match’ version will drop to £88.

Kits are incredibly expensive so this could be the best time to add this season’s home kit to the collection.

Buy men’s version here

Buy women’s version here

Signed 2024/25 Box Shirt

Keeping with the same theme, you could get yourself a signed shirt from a current player – though the choice isn’t going to be easy!

Are you picking Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alisson, Darwin Nunez or someone else?

For millions of Liverpool fans, it is not possible to get a signature in person so this is a great way to get that hand-signed signature.

Players have signed their respective 2024/25 home kits with their name and number, and they are displayed in a luxury black presentation box.

Buy here

Adult Dark Maroon Cap

If you’re in the market for a cap, this maroon option is a popular one among fans.

It is a snapback and, importantly, has minimal branding so the standout feature is the Liver Bird.

It is below the threshold for a deal as a single item, so you will need to add more to your cart to get your discount – can’t go wrong with two caps!

Buy here

Nike Stadium Jacket – Black

Winter has truly arrived, and if you’ve ever been jealous when you’ve seen the players wrapped up in huge coats on the touchline, you have a chance to own one yourself now.

The jacket has sweat-wicking technology that helps keep you cool, while Nike Dri-FIT technology will help you stay dry and comfortable – sounds ideal for the cold days and nights ahead watching the Reds!

Buy here

Anfield Stadium Model

Fancy building your own Anfield model? Well, you’re in luck.

This is a fun gift for the family, and it has been updated to include the newly constructed Anfield Road Stand.

It has approximately 2,969 pieces in total and is advised for ages 12 and up.

Buy here

Retro Candy 89/91 Home Shirt

A classic shirt and a fan favourite, now is your time to bite the bullet if you’ve been thinking of getting this!

This Candy classic was worn when Liverpool won the title in the 1989/90 season under Kenny Dalglish and was donned by the likes of Alan Hansen and John Barnes.

Buy here

Champions x3 Framed

Champions of Europe, Champions of the world and Champions of England, what a ride it was under Jurgen Klopp!

If you’re deliberating over getting some art for your walls, this one could be for you. You won’t be able to walk past it without smiling.

It comes framed with images from the league title lift, European Cup and World Club Cup victories in 2019 and 2020.

Buy here

The offers are available as follows:

Until November 24: At official LFC stores in the UK and Republic of Ireland, the official LFC online store and the LFC Store app

From November 25 to December 1: At the official LFC online store and the LFC Store app

From December 2 to December 8: At the LFC Store app