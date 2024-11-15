Alexis Mac Allister was far from his best as Argentina suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Paraguay on Thursday night, though he was not alone in struggling.

Argentina went into the November international break in control of their World Cup qualifying group with 22 points from their first 10 games.

But though they remain top of the table, their latest outing saw them suffer only their third defeat in 11 as they slipped to a 2-1 loss away to Paraguay.

Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring in Asuncion, only for Antonio Sanabria to level with a stunning bicycle kick soon after, with Omar Alderete deciding the tie two minutes after half-time.

Mac Allister started as part of Lionel Scaloni’s three-man midfield, given more freedom to roam as a No. 10 in front of Enzo Fernandez and Rodrigo De Paul.

But he was subbed off just after the hour mark as Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho took his place – with the Argentine media less than glowing in their appraisal.

“An uncomfortable role. Starting ahead of De Paul and Enzo Fernandez, he had little involvement because the ball did not reach him (barely 13 touches in the first half),” was La Nacion‘s assessment, giving Mac Allister a four out of 10.

“The possession circuit was always behind him.”

Ole agreed that he “lost his role” further forward, with another four out of 10 rating for the Liverpool midfielder.

“Very below his level,” was their verdict.

TyC Sports were slightly more forgiving, with a rating of five out of 10, insisting that his peripheral role in the game was “not his fault.”

“The least positional of the midfielders, he moved all over the pitch. The ball came to him little and he was unable to influence the game, but it was not his fault,” they wrote.

GOAL‘s Jacob Schneider also gave Mac Allister a five out of 10, explaining that he was “underwhelming as the most forward-thinking midfielder.”

There were few who came away with praise, however, with Fernandez and Martinez arguably the only players to stand out for positive reasons.

Mac Allister and Argentina will be hoping for a much better evening when they host Peru on Tuesday, with an opportunity to preserve their lead at the top of the CONMEBOL qualifying group.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Ibrahima Konate helped keep a clean sheet but France could only draw 0-0 with Israel, while Curtis Jones scored in a 3-0 win over Kostas Tsimikas‘ Greece and Caoimhin Kelleher saved a penalty as the Republic of Ireland beat Finland.