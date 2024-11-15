Caoimhin Kelleher is a goalkeeper in top form, with the Liverpool No. 2 proving that again as he saved a penalty in the Republic of Ireland’s 1-0 win over Finland.

Kelleher’s performances during his current run standing in for Alisson have underlined how fortunate Liverpool are to have two top-level goalkeepers.

But it also serves as a reminder of the difficult position they are set to face in the summer to come, with Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving and Kelleher expected to finally depart.

It will be a huge disappointment when the Irishman does leave, with his influential display against Finland on Thursday night showing why.

Taking on Finland in the UEFA Nations League, the Republic of Ireland were able to prevail with a 1-0 victory thanks to a stunning penalty save from their No. 1.

Kelleher saved a penalty for Ireland. He is him. ?? ? pic.twitter.com/FHO0AmIKcV — Samuel (@SamueILFC) November 14, 2024

Kelleher was on hand to deny Joel Pohjanpalo from the spot, before following that up by keeping out Robin Lod on the rebound.

Ireland were leading thanks to Evan Ferguson’s goal, and Kelleher’s save was enough to help clinch three points and third place in their UEFA Nations League group.

The 25-year-old made four saves on the night, per FotMob, with Finland frustrated as they were unable to convert any of their three big chances – hitting the post twice.

Expected goals suggests that Kelleher kept out the equivalent of 2.3 goals, earning him the Man of the Match award after another fine display.

“It’s a big moment,” he told Virgin Media Sport after the game about his penalty save.

“If you want to be a great goalkeeper you need to step up in big moments and thankfully I was able to do it today and help the team.

“But I thought the team was excellent throughout, we defended really well, so I think credit goes to all the team, not just me.”

He added: “Obviously sometimes it’s a bit of luck as well, going off the post maybe at times it goes in, but I think we defended very well as well.

“Keeping the clean sheet is very important, I think the group sticking together and keeping that clean sheet, seeing out the win, is the most important thing at the moment.”

Kelleher was not the only Liverpool player to enjoy a memorable night on international duty, with Curtis Jones scoring on his England debut.