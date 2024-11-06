Alisson may be sidelined through injury for Liverpool, but it appears as though he is enjoying some nice downtime with his family.

Caoimhin Kelleher was again impressive in the Reds’ 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday evening, including making a late double save.

That’s not to say that Arne Slot doesn’t desperately want Alisson back in the fold, however, as Liverpool make do without the best goalkeeper in the world.

The 32-year-old hasn’t featured since pulling up with a hamstring issue in the 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on October 5, missing the Reds’ last six games.

Rather than feeling sorry for himself, though, it looks like Alisson is making the most of some time off.

On Wednesday, his wife, Natalia, posted on Instagram from Rome, as Liverpool’s No. 1 enjoyed a trip away back to his former home with his partner and three children.

It is positive to see Alisson in good spirits and having a relaxing time with his family, with a change in scenery beneficial to his recovery.

Rather than solely being stuck in the gym at the AXA Training Centre doing gym and rehab work, the Brazilian is being given time off to keep him mentally fresh ahead of his expected return.

Slot has spoken about Alisson’s injury in recent weeks, providing an update on the potential timeline of his return last month, saying:

“It feels a long time before Christmas so I expect Ali to be back before Christmas, yeah, but you never know.

“It is always difficult to know how an injury will go in the first stages, so we can answer that question better in two or three weeks’ time because you can always get setbacks.”

Slot did add that Liverpool need to be “really careful” with Liverpool’s No. 1, however, so they need to show patience with him as they commit to “looking into” his poor injury record.

Thankfully, Kelleher is proving to once again be an excellent understudy, taking the pressure off Alisson‘s return and showing why he is the Premier League‘s best backup ‘keeper.

The Irishman has been near-faultless without his teammate around and his influence will again be key when Aston Villa head to Anfield on Saturday evening.

Hopefully, Alisson‘s return will then be close after the November international break.