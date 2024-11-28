Arne Slot expecting Pep Guardiola to solve Man City problems – “Hopefully after Sunday!”

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot isn’t taking Man City for granted this weekend, saying Pep Guardiola “always comes up with solutions” in a crisis.

City were the favourites to win the Premier League this season, as they search for five titles in a row, but things have unravelled of late.

Incredibly, Guardiola’s side lost five matches in a row, in all competitions, including a 4-0 drubbing at home to Tottenham last weekend.

On Tuesday night, City surrendered a 3-0 lead against Slot’s former club Feyenoord in the Champions League, drawing 3-3 at the Etihad.

It was the first time in Guardiola’s entire managerial career that he has blown a three-goal advantage.

Next up for City is Sunday’s massive trip to Liverpool in the league, with the Reds having a chance to pull 11 points clear of their rivals.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Slot was quick to speak of his admiration for Guardiola, not least his ability to overcome slumps.

“They are still a very, very good team and one of the reasons why I think Pep Guardiola is one of the best managers in the world – I think he is the best – he always comes up with solutions for his problems,” Slot said.

“We all know he will come up with a solution but hopefully after Sunday!”

Slot continued in his praise of the Spaniard, pointing out his tactical brilliance and backing him to come up with a new idea.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he came up with another brilliant idea,” Slot continued.

“I think he was the one that started playing inverted full-backs, then he was the one that started playing a centre-back as a six, so I don’t think it will be a surprise if he comes up with something nobody has ever thought about before to make his team even stronger.

“It is one of the reasons why he has inspired so many managers around the world. When he came up with it we thought it was crazy and then we all tried the same because it was a brilliant idea.”

Slot is doing such a good job keeping everyone at Liverpool grounded this season, not allowing his players to get ahead of themselves.

He will be well aware of the threat City pose on Sunday afternoon, with their title-winning mentality always having the potential to shine through.

Liverpool are understandable favourites, given their superb form – their 2-0 win over Real Madrid was a big signal of intent – but the visitors have world-class quality that can win any game.

You only have to look at the Reds’ 1-0 win at home to City in October 2022, when they were struggling and Guardiola’s side were flying, to know that anything is possible in this fixture.

What an incredible opportunity this is for Slot’s side, though, and the boss will know how significant a win would feel.