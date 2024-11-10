While the majority of his senior players play their part for their country over the next fortnight, it is exams and family time for Arne Slot.

After six wins and one draw from the last seven games, the international break will again disrupt Liverpool’s momentum over the next fortnight.

It has been a busy but successful run of games following on from the October break, and the final pause of 2024 does enable the Reds’ head coach to have some downtime away from Merseyside.

As he did last month, Slot will return to his home in the Netherlands, where his family still resides in Zwolle – a rare opportunity to unplug before the hectic festive period.

“My children are in the last year of school, and in the upcoming week they have some upcoming exams so I think, first I’m a father, so maybe help them a bit,” Slot told TNT Sports of his plans after the 2-0 win over Villa.

“My daughter is going to be difficult because that’s too difficult for me to help her. But with my son, maybe I’m able to do so.

“Then afterwards, maybe a few days enjoying some sun – if there’s some anywhere in Europe!”

Adding on his break, Slot told BBC Sport: “That’s the good thing about being a manager, the players don’t but we managers do [get a break].

“I’m going to go back to the family and that’s something I enjoy, of course.”

We wish you the best of luck in your search for the sun, Arne. We’ve definitely become strangers with the big ball of fire here in the UK.

Slot and his staff will all have the opportunity to recharge for more than a week before the Reds’ focus turns to Southampton on November 24, with Real Madrid and Man City following soon after.

Few of his players will be afforded the same chance, and all he – and every one of us – will hope for is that the squad return from their international exploits fit and healthy.

It remains to be seen if Trent Alexander-Arnold is withdrawn from the England squad, but Slot expects it will be the case after he “felt something” in his hamstring.