Trent Alexander-Arnold limped off against Aston Villa after just 25 minutes, seemingly struggling with a hamstring injury.

Arne Slot, though, is a coach who doesn’t give much away regarding injuries and that was the way post-match.

In his interview with TNT Sports, the Dutchman simply said: “We have to wait and see how he’s doing.”

And with pundit Steve McManaman unsuccessful in coaxing any more information from press officer Tony Barrett, a similar line unfolded in Slot’s press conference.

Slot does, however, expect the injury to be serious enough to rule him out of England duty in the upcoming international break.

“That’s difficult to say, how serious it is,” he told reporters at Anfield.

“But it’s always serious if a player goes out in the first half – not because I didn’t like him, but because he asked for it himself.

“He didn’t ask for it because he was tired, he asked for it because he felt something.

“That’s first of all not a good sign, but it’s always difficult so close after the game to tell you exactly what it is.

“But let’s wait and see. I would be surprised if we will see him playing for the England national team but hopefully he can.”

England play Greece and Ireland in their UEFA Nations League fixtures this month, with it likely that Alexander-Arnold is now pulled from the squad for those games.

If the injury is not severe it could prove to be a blessing for Liverpool, then, as they await another relentless run of fixtures including clashes with Man City and Real Madrid over four days at Anfield.

Liverpool are already without Alisson (hamstring), Diogo Jota (rib), Harvey Elliott (foot) and Federico Chiesa (fitness), though all four players are expected back soon after the break.