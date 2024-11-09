Mo Salah scored and assisted as Liverpool went five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield.

Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa

Premier League (11) | Anfield

November 8, 2024

Goals

Nunez 20′ (assist: Salah)

Salah 84′

Arne Slot made just two changes to the side that beat Bayer Leverkusen so comprehensively in the week, with Andy Robertson and Darwin Nunez coming in.

After Man City‘s defeat to Brighton directly before, Liverpool had the chance to move five points clear at the top of the league heading into the final international break of the year.

Attacking the Kop end for the first half, the home side took the lead in the 20th minute when Nunez superbly finished from a tight angle.

It arrived after Villa actually had a corner at the other end and Liverpool countered, with Salah clearly being brought down Leon Bailey, who was the last man; referee David Coote said no foul and Nunez expertly finished.

That Coote had said no foul, rather than play on, was extremely poor, what would have happened had Nunez not scored would have been interesting.

It should have been 2-0 ten minutes later when Salah released Nunez and he did it all right until the finish, which he side footed over the bar from the edge of the box.

Two finishes that summed up the enigma of the Uruguayan. To not even hit the target was extremely poor.

Villa had offered little threat in the final third so Caoimhin Kelleher‘s two superb saves before the break were all the more impressive – and vital.

There was another chance for the Reds to make it two when a lovely flowing team move in injury time.

Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Villa

The second half began with an early chance for the visitors, before Nunez had another opportunity; this time heading over from Robertson’s cross.

Slot replaced Nunez with Gakpo just after the hour, with Szoboszlai on for Jones.

Gakpo fired over from the edge of the box, then couldn’t quite get on the end of a superb low cross from Szoboszlai as the Reds sought the second goal they needed.

They got it with five minutes remaining when Salah raced clear after finished on his own with two other options alongside him. It was a sensational solo effort.

Salah’s 10th goal of the season to go with his 10th assist of the season. We’re only in early November.

‘Liverpool, Liverpool top of the league’ chanted Anfield. The next home league game sees Man City as the visitors.

TIA Man of the Match: Mo Salah

Referee: David Coote

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold (Bradley 25′), Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister (Endo 86′), Jones (Szoboszlai 65′); Salah, Nunez (Gakpo 65′), Diaz

Subs not used: Jaros, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Morton

Aston Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Tielemans, Onana; Bailey, Ramsey, Rogers; Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Mings, Maatsen, Bogarde, Kamara, McGinn, Buendia, Philogene, Duran

Next match: Southampton (A) – Premier League – Sunday, November 24, 2pm (GMT)