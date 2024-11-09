Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points as they beat Aston Villa 2-0, with supporters left in awe by Mo Salah‘s longevity and quality in key moments.

There is little left to say about Salah.

After more than seven years, he is still managing to stun Liverpool supporters in different ways, once again making a high-pressure finish look like a goal off the training ground.

Having set up Darwin Nunez for the opener and scored the Reds’ second against Villa, Liverpool’s Egyptian is the first player to reach 10 goals and 10 assists this season for a club in Europe’s top five leagues.

He has now done this in each of the last four seasons and shows no sign of slowing down.

Even after 366 appearances and 221 goals, Liverpool supporters are still in awe of their No. 11.

Mohamed Salah's game by numbers vs. Aston Villa: 19 passes in final third

6 touches in opp. box

4 duels won

3 shots

3x possession won

2 chances created

2 tackles

2 fouls won

1 goal

1 assist Involved in both goals. ????#LIVAVL pic.twitter.com/lv7df3pptx — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) November 9, 2024

Salah is now on double digits for both goals and assists this season. It's November 9th. You're watching the current best player in the world. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) November 9, 2024

“Mo Salah, I’ll never get bored of the legend breaking records, this is what the football dream is all about.” – Speelautomaat in the This is Anfield comments.

Running out of words to describe Mohamed Salah. I’ve said it a million times but #LFC must get that contract done. He is still at his peak, easily the best player in the PL. — Declan Carr (@Declancarr96) November 9, 2024

He’s playing like a man who wants a contract and a Ballon d’Or. The amount of tears I’ll shed when he does go needs to be delayed for as long as possible… I beg. https://t.co/oFxh7bAQYu — Robin Mumford (@RobinMumford17) November 9, 2024

Liverpool might need to start asking how much it would cost to replace Salah? A lot more than keeping him I'd suggest. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) November 9, 2024

“Come on FSG, get Mo signed up. It would be a crime against our club, LFC, if we let him go.” – TP in the This is Anfield comments.

Mo Salah is the best player in the world right now but wasn’t included in the top 30. — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) November 9, 2024

I need someone to do a real actual story on Mo Salah’s offseason and in season training routine. It’s not that he aesthetically looks in shape — Milner did as well — but he makes a ridiculous number of long runs every match and never really tires. No one else is like that. — Zito (@_Zeets) November 9, 2024

“One brilliant early trivela to release Darwin Nunez was then followed by the assist on the counter for the Uruguayan’s opener – a throwback to Salah’s blistering best under Jurgen Klopp. “If that was a throwback, his clincher late on reinforced that Salah is still the best in the business – how long until that new deal gets sorted?” – Jack Lusby for This is Anfield.

Late in the game, Salah took down a long ball from Ibou with an outrageous touch, and even Slot couldn't help to turn around and smile to his bench in amazement . We have the best player in the world— time to give him the best contract in the world too.#LFC ? pic.twitter.com/qK4SXsACEi — Asim (@asim_lfc) November 9, 2024

@MoSalah is outstanding!

He is playing one of his very best seasons this year !@LFC #YNWA — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) November 9, 2024

No AFCON as well. I told folks, this is Mohamed Salah’s Benzema Ballon d'Or year!??? https://t.co/A1Q6GpOrwd — Big Abti-Libaan ????? (@Abtilibaan) November 9, 2024

Mohamed Salah deserves a Mbappe style contract, give him the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins as part of a three year deal, I don’t care what it takes. — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) November 9, 2024

Mo Salah has 10 goals and 10 assists in 17 appearances for Liverpool this season. That's by far the quickest any player has reached double figures for both goals and assists for #LFC in the last 40 seasons. The previous fastest was Luis Suárez in 23 apps in 2013-14. Ridiculous — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) November 9, 2024

The Reds just keep winning

Liverpool have now played 17 matches, winning 15, drawing one and losing one – an unprecedented record for a new Reds manager.

While Arne Slot‘s side weren’t at their very best against Villa, they limited the the visitors to just one real chance from open play, though the Reds were kept on their toes at set-pieces.

The way Liverpool managed the game on Saturday night was brilliant and the Reds were praised for their accomplished performance.

… in terms of the game itself; Liverpool showed a level of control that suggests they’re getting fully in tune to Arne Slot’s methods. Some outstanding individual displays too, among them, again, Ryan Gravenberch. Best midfielder in the league right now and it’s not even close. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) November 9, 2024

Arne Slot stopped short of the Jurgen Klopp fist-pump, but he looked absolutely delighted as he saluted the Kop. That was a big, big win and a hard-fought one, too. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) November 9, 2024

Spine tingling tonight. Massive 3 points. Great result and performance. No way I'm getting the Diaz song out of my head — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) November 9, 2024

“The control Slot wanted finally showed up in the whole game. Masterful performance, a very mature performance from every member.” – Andrew Wong in the This is Anfield comments.

The 'Liverpool haven't played anyone yet' stuff has been well and truly put to bed over the past few weeks.

Since the last international break: P7 W6 D1 – scored 16, conceded 6. Beaten Chelsea, Leipzig, Brighton (twice), Bayer Leverkusen and Villa Drawn with Arsenal. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 9, 2024