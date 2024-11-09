➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 9, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Mo Salah makes Liverpool fans dream of the title – “Current best player in the world”

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points as they beat Aston Villa 2-0, with supporters left in awe by Mo Salah‘s longevity and quality in key moments.

There is little left to say about Salah.

After more than seven years, he is still managing to stun Liverpool supporters in different ways, once again making a high-pressure finish look like a goal off the training ground.

Having set up Darwin Nunez for the opener and scored the Reds’ second against Villa, Liverpool’s Egyptian is the first player to reach 10 goals and 10 assists this season for a club in Europe’s top five leagues.

He has now done this in each of the last four seasons and shows no sign of slowing down.

Even after 366 appearances and 221 goals, Liverpool supporters are still in awe of their No. 11.

Mo Salah, I’ll never get bored of the legend breaking records, this is what the football dream is all about.”

Speelautomaat in the This is Anfield comments.

“Come on FSG, get Mo signed up. It would be a crime against our club, LFC, if we let him go.”

TP in the This is Anfield comments.

“One brilliant early trivela to release Darwin Nunez was then followed by the assist on the counter for the Uruguayan’s opener – a throwback to Salah’s blistering best under Jurgen Klopp.

“If that was a throwback, his clincher late on reinforced that Salah is still the best in the business – how long until that new deal gets sorted?”

Jack Lusby for This is Anfield.

 

The Reds just keep winning

Liverpool have now played 17 matches, winning 15, drawing one and losing one – an unprecedented record for a new Reds manager.

While Arne Slot‘s side weren’t at their very best against Villa, they limited the the visitors to just one real chance from open play, though the Reds were kept on their toes at set-pieces.

The way Liverpool managed the game on Saturday night was brilliant and the Reds were praised for their accomplished performance.

“The control Slot wanted finally showed up in the whole game. Masterful performance, a very mature performance from every member.”

Andrew Wong in the This is Anfield comments.

Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa

