Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa: Player Ratings

Liverpool produced another dominant display as they went five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory at home to Aston Villa.

Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa

Premier League (11) | Anfield

November 9, 2024

Goals: Nunez 20′, Salah 84′

Caoimhin Kelleher – 8 (out of 10)

Kelleher has little-to-nothing to do in the first half-hour but was then called upon to make a series of outstanding saves, which exemplifies the composure and concentration of Liverpool’s elite backup goalkeeper.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

Coped with positional mixups with Ibrahima Konate early on and looked to probe with intricate passes in the attacking third.

Forced off midway through the half with a hamstring injury. A concern, but comes just ahead of a two-week break.

Ibrahima Konate – 8

Dragged out of position at times – although that may have been more to do with his focus on detaining Ollie Watkins – but soon found order and dominance, particularly in aerial battles.

Watkins was quiet throughout, largely down to Konate’s stellar man-to-man work – which is becoming a hallmark of his game alongside his magisterial centre-back partner.

Virgil van Dijk – 8

Van Dijk was, as usual, the platform upon which Liverpool built everything: no player had more touches (122), nor completed more passes (109/113) or passes into the final third (11).

Made a crucial intervention late on the deny a certain goal for the sprawling Jhon Duran, with Van Dijk rarely out of step in his defensive play.

Dominant, as ever.

Andy Robertson – 8

With the pressure on him given Kostas Tsimikas‘ recent form, Robertson was faced with a running battle with Villa winger Leon Bailey, which he dealt with expertly.

An emphatic response from an under-fire veteran.

Ryan Gravenberch – 8

Arne Slot‘s system can shift from game to game, and often even during, with the most notable changes coming in how he sets up his midfield – always a trio, but sometimes with a double six, sometimes with two No. 10s.

This time out Gravenberch was the lone No. 6 and this emphasised his importance in defensive work – including a pair of blocks to deny Morgan Rogers and Watkins.

He was also crucial in progressing out of midfield, with this another showcase of Slot’s new-found gem.

Alexis Mac Allister – 7

Given more license to attack as Gravenberch held it down, but found it hard as he was squeezed out by Villa’s well-structured midfield unit.

He was still effective though, particularly in holding possession and keeping the pressure on, with it simply Mac Allister’s time to sacrifice himself for those around him.

Curtis Jones – 7

Less noticeable than in recent games, but still knitted things together well, albeit with a few loose touches which, given Slot’s comments in the buildup, served as a reminder of Liverpool’s No. 17 as a work-in-progress.

Was heavily involved off the ball, pressing tirelessly around Villa’s box midfield, with Slot perhaps recognising the effort levels as he sent on Dominik Szoboszlai on the hour.

Mohamed Salah – 9 (Man of the Match)

The most involved of Liverpool’s starting forwards, Salah created a number of chances as he span off and peeled away from Villa’s own playmaker Lucas Digne.

One brilliant early trivela to release Darwin Nunez was then followed by the assist on the counter for the Uruguayan’s opener – a throwback to Salah’s blistering best under Jurgen Klopp.

If that was a throwback, his clincher late on reinforced that Salah is still the best in the business – how long until that new deal gets sorted?

Luis Diaz – 8

Diaz loved his night as a No. 9 in midweek, but it was back to his usual duties on the left flank four days later, which meant a lot of cutting inside onto his right foot and searching for openings.

But the switch of Nunez for Cody Gakpo midway through the second half restored Diaz to that central role and it suited the change to a more controlled approach, dropping deeper than Nunez to flood the midfield and link play – and one crucial interception in his own box.

Darwin Nunez – 7

Deployed in a more orthodox No. 9 role after a varied approach of late, which left Nunez running off the shoulder in a game that saw Liverpool thrive on the transition.

He netted a stunning goal on the break but then wasted another in a similar situation, as the familiar feeling set in that Nunez is better when he has less time to think.

At least twice as many shots as any other player in his 65 minutes on the pitch (six), but with twice as many big chances missed too (two).

Substitutes

Conor Bradley (on for Alexander-Arnold, 25′) – 7 – Brings so much energy and thrust down that right flank. Picked things up quickly and kept Liverpool on top.

Cody Gakpo (on for Nunez, 65′) – 7 – A useful change of dynamic on the left, which freed Diaz up in the middle.

Dominik Szoboszlai (on for Jones, 65′) – 7 – Much the same as Jones, ensured the Reds stayed on the front foot.

Wataru Endo (on for Mac Allister, 87′) – N/A

Subs not used: Jaros, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Morton

Arne Slot – 9

Another game that ended with the Kop bellowing the chant Klopp made famous for his successor, with Slot deserving the adulation he continues to receive.

His team selection was as expected, with the big calls to replace Gakpo with Nunez and Tsimikas with Robertson in line with his careful management of minutes across the squad.

Slot’s tactical nous kept Liverpool in charge after Nunez’s opener, with a distinct change after half-time in order to control things more with steady periods of possession.

He used his bench well, again, with Gakpo’s reintroduction and a tweaked role for Diaz particularly influential, while Endo both helped shore things up and kept Mac Allister from picking up a yellow-card suspension.

Exploiting Villa on the break seemed a clear game plan, which is credit to Slot and his staff as they leap every hurdle in front of them.