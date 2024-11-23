Arne Slot has given an upbeat response to the news that Pep Guardiola has signed a new Man City contract, saying it is “interesting” and “a good thing!”

It is fair to say Slot’s reaction was different than that of Liverpool supporters who likely sighed when hearing that Guardiola will be around for at least another 18 months.

While the Reds achieved tremendous success under Jurgen Klopp, Guardiola – and other things – prevented Liverpool from complete domination.

Despite Man City stuttering at the moment, Liverpool know that this form won’t last long and they will face an almighty task if they are to take back the Premier League title.

With Klopp no longer around, Slot is the man who must now disturb Man City‘s dominance, and he is welcoming the challenge.

Reacting to Guardiola signing a one-year extension that will keep him in the Premier League until at least 2026, Slot said: That is good news for City, first of all, and also good news for the league.

“Because I think everybody wants to have the best managers possible over here and the best players over here – and he is definitely one of the best managers, maybe the best manager, in the league.

“If you look at what he did in the last few years, four times champions in a row, it’s fair to say that he is maybe the best manager in the league.

“So, that is a good thing, but on the other hand they have so many quality players that if he had made the choice to leave the club I wouldn’t have expected them to have ended up bottom of the league next season.

“Yes, good for the City fans and interesting for us as managers to keep on facing one of the best managers football has ever had.”

If Slot, like Klopp, is to overtake Guardiola as England’s best coach, he will have to take full of advantage of Anfield to maintain Liverpool’s excellent home record against the Citizens.

Under the German, Liverpool never lost a game at Anfield to Man City in front of supporters. In fact, Klopp won each of his first four home games against the Sky Blues.

Slot will encounter Guardiola’s side for the first time on December 1, when Man City arrive at Anfield at least two points behind Liverpool in the league.