There was so much to admire from Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Real Madrid, but what did you miss from the game?

The best team in Europe beat the reigning Champions League holders on Wednesday night, in front of a boisterous Anfield crowd.

Alexis Mac Allister‘s opener was added to by a Cody Gakpo header, ensuring Liverpool kept up their 100 per cent record in Europe this season.

Here are six things we spotted from the Reds’ triumph over Madrid.

Bellingham given Trent’s shirt

Jude Bellingham was passed Trent Alexander-Arnold's shirt by Ryan Gravenberch after Real Madrid's defeat to Liverpool ? pic.twitter.com/C5WBKMVYnB — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 27, 2024

Trent Alexander-Arnold wasn’t involved against the club he continues to be linked with, but there was still a noticeable moment involving him.

In the tunnel after the game, Ryan Gravenberch was seen handing Jude Bellingham the No.66 shirt of Trent, which will only intensify the speculation!

In truth, he and Trent are close friends, though, so maybe we shouldn’t be reading too much into this…

Van Dijk sends Mbappe flying

Van Dijk vs Mbappe ??? pic.twitter.com/hjmlmNMElC — ICONIC SPORTS MOMENTS (@iconicssm) November 27, 2024

Conor Bradley‘s tackle on Kylian Mbappe was celebrated as much as either goal, but the Frenchman was on the receiving end of another challenge that you may have missed.

On a night that had a feeling of needle about it, Virgil van Dijk made an impression on Mbappe, sending him flying after barging him over.

The Madrid superstar typically made the most of the incident, with Gravenberch booked for dissent after claiming it wasn’t even a foul.

Van Dijk was imperious all evening for Liverpool – we just take him for granted now!

Alisson reacts to Kelleher’s penalty save

Alongside Bradley, Caoimhin Kelleher was Liverpool’s hero on the night, saving Mbappe’s penalty in the second half.

It was his third spot-kick stop out of four for the Reds and this was his biggest one yet!

Sat in the stands watching on like a proud dad, Alisson was seen smirking after the save, no doubt being impressed with that he saw.

Ali may even be sweating about his place in the side!

Endrick’s needless tackle on Konate

There was very little not to like on Wednesday, but Ibrahima Konate‘s injury was the biggest negative.

The Frenchman was injured by substitute Endrick in the dying moments of the game, with the teenager spending his time trying to hurt Liverpool players.

Ibrahima Konate looking in some pain as he leaves the field here. A concern ahead of the weekend. pic.twitter.com/fS9N8adEmG — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) November 27, 2024

Footage showed the needless challenge that injured Konate, while after the match, he was seen limping off the pitch in discomfort.

Here’s hoping he is fine for Man City on Sunday…

Salah’s family stunned at missed pen

Mohamed Salah‘s missed penalty was a rare bad moment on an otherwise great night for Liverpool.

The Egyptian horribly shanked his spot-kick wide, failing to add to his goal tally for the Reds, and it didn’t go down well with his family!

Salah’s brother, Nasr, was left with his hand over his mouth in shock, as his sibling showed that he is human after all.

Nadal attempts to sing You’ll Never Walk Alone

The stars were out at Anfield, including recently retired tennis legend Rafa Nadal.

The Spaniard may be a Real Madrid fan, but he was captured making an attempt to sing along to You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Two Rafas at Anfield yesterday with contrasting emotion. pic.twitter.com/Y91yKBmJAe — Tom Babu (@Tom_Babu) November 28, 2024

Granted, Nadal doesn’t exactly make a great fist of it, but it’s touching to see him try it.

Rafa Benitez was also in the stands at Anfield, spending time on his phone in stoppage time instead of taking in the action!

And one more thing you may have missed…

Liverpool’s win made it five victories out of five in the Champions League this season, with nobody matching them in the competition.

In fact, you may have missed the fact that the Reds have officially qualified for at least the playoffs, with no chance of elimination in the group stage.

Not finishing in the top eight and automatically reaching the knockout stages would be a huge surprise at this point, though.