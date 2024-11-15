Ben Doak has been tipped to battle for a spot at Liverpool upon his return from loan, with the winger told “when you have that mentality it’s going to happen.”

Doak, who turned 19 earlier this month, is taking in the first loan spell of his career this season at Middlesbrough, and has impressed with his displays on the right wing.

The teenager has started eight of the last nine games in the Championship – missing the other due to caution over fatigue – and has three assists in his last two outings.

Now a regular in the Scotland squad, his teammate for club and country Tommy Conway has explained why he “expects” Doak to become a starter at Liverpool.

“I can’t say enough about him. He’s like what he is on the pitch off it as well – he’s electric. The boy’s always at it,” Conway told reporters including the Northern Echo‘s Dominic Shaw.

“When Doaky is dribbling with the ball, going at someone, you just know something’s going to happen. And as a striker myself, that’s what I want.

“He’s going to chuck in a stepover, get to the byline and put in a cross, which is great for me.

“His pace and skill is there for everyone to see. He’s still a young boy with so much to learn but he has never lacked confidence.

“He thinks he should start every game for Scotland. As a footballer, you have to think like that.”

Conway added: “He’ll go back to Liverpool thinking he should start and that’s credit to his character. When you have that mentality it’s going to happen.

“When he eventually goes back there I expect him to get in the team.”

Doak made his belated debut for Scotland in September, having been ruled out of the Euros through injury, and started both games in October – a 2-1 loss to Croatia and a 0-0 draw with Portugal.

Despite their defeat to Croatia, Doak was widely praised for tormenting Man City left-back Josko Gvardiol, which led him to assist Ryan Christie’s opener.

“When Doaky came back, he joked that he had him in his pocket. That sums him up,” Conway said.

“He started against Croatia and Portugal and was buzzing because they’re top sides. That will definitely stand him in good stead.

“You can tell Doaky has been around a first-team environment for a long time. He knows how to handle himself in a changing room, which can be hard at times.”

Though it will be tough for Doak to carve himself out a role under Arne Slot, it is certainly not out of the realms of possibility, with the head coach a vocal admirer.

Much could depend on the future of Mohamed Salah and the club’s contingency plans for if the Egyptian fails to agree a new contract, but if Doak is to challenge he will need to maintain this trajectory and push on.