Christmas is around the corner – whether we want to believe it or not – and that means it is time to start thinking about gifts! And Liverpool FC-inspired books are not in short supply.

The festive season is nearly upon us and wish lists are getting longer with every day that passes.

One thing you can never pass up unwrapping on Christmas Day is a new book, whether you are an avid reader or not, especially when the central theme is about our great club.

The list of options is endless, and we have picked out XX of the best books for Liverpool fans this Christmas here.

Klopp’s Last Stand – Jeff Goulding

The epic chronicle of Liverpool’s history continues with a focus on Jurgen Klopp‘s last stand, the latest in Goulding’s ‘Red Odyssey’ series – which will supply you with endless reading!

There’s something to be said about experiencing events through another’s lens when you’ve already lived it through your own, and this book takes you along the rollercoaster journey with humour, emotion and honesty.

Klopp: The Liverpool FC Celebration Book

A celebration of Klopp’s nine years at Anfield, this book focuses on the big moments of his tenure with insight from current and former players, and a foreword from Jurgen Klopp himself.

Who can say no to reliving what was one of the greatest rides?

The Voice of Anfield: My Fifty Years with Liverpool FC – George Sephton

George Sephton has been the voice of Anfield for more than 50 years, and the stories he can tell are captivating. He’s had a front row seat from Bill Shankly to Klopp, you won’t want to put this book down.

Quiet Genius – Ian Herbert

A book that will have you sharing what you read with others. It is the first biography that delves into Bob Paisley and examines in depth the secrets of his success.

Transformer: Klopp, the Revolution of a Club and Culture – Neil Atkinson

The Anfield Wrap’s Neil Atkinson tells the story of the unique relationship that exists between Liverpool and Klopp, using 19 games as the foundation of a journey that none of us ever wanted to come to an end.

It’s Much More Important Than That: Bill Shankly, The biography – Stephen F Kelly

You do not even have to be a Liverpool fan to appreciate Shankly and all he was, and this book tells his story and is a tribute to one of the greatest footballing minds.

There are some great tales and insight throughout.

Sweeper Keeper: The Story of Tommy Lawrence – Peter Kenny Jones

Hailed as the first ‘sweeper keeper’, this is the story of the great Tommy Lawrence. It offers a glimpse at the man behind the legendary Liverpool goalkeeper. A very fascinating read.

Two Tribes: Liverpool, Everton and a City on the Brink – Tony Evans

This book is incredibly interesting and takes you beyond just football, it is a tribute to the city and crucially acknowledges the social history that was the backdrop of this era.

Old Liverpool FC In Colour

There is something incredibly special about seeing old photos brought to life in colour, and this book dives deep into the archives to showcase the club in its early days. Nostalgia and education in one book!

Liverpool Activity Book (For Kids Aged 6-12)

If you’re looking for an activity book for kids who love Liverpool, this one has plenty to keep them busy with word searches, mazes, dot to dot, colouring in, plus some trivia.

Liverpool Rule (Football Superstars) – Simon Mugford and Dan Green

This book is aimed at building a love of reading from a young age and is a great tool to learn about the club’s history of managers, players, silverware and more.

My Story – Steven Gerrard

Liverpool’s former captain experienced plenty of triumphs and heartbreaks throughout his career, and this first-hand account gives you invaluable insight into a career that inspired so many.

