Arne Slot has described the performances of Conor Bradley, Caoimhin Kelleher and Curtis Jones vs. Real Madrid as a “big compliment” for Liverpool’s academy.

As Liverpool dominated Real Madrid for a 2-0 win at Anfield, the influence of Bradley, Kelleher and Jones was felt strong.

It was Bradley who helped shackle Kylian Mbappe and teed up Alexis Mac Allister for the opener, while Kelleher thwarted Mbappe from the penalty spot with a stunning save.

And Jones, preferred to Dominik Szoboszlai, produced another mature display in retaining possession and progressing the ball from midfield to attack.

In his post-match press conference, Slot was asked about the role Bradley had in Liverpool’s victory and took the opportunity to praise the academy.

“I think it’s nice for him, nice for his family, it’s nice for us,” he told reporters.

“But it’s also very nice for the academy that a player that comes through the ranks of the academy does so well

“And not only him, Caoimh was outstanding today, Curtis was outstanding today.

“Probably all of them were outstanding, but to have three academy players in your team doing so well is also a big compliment for the academy this club has.

“Conor did very well, but I’m totally not surprised at him doing so well, because he showed this already last season and showed this season in training sessions and games as well.

“So very nice for him.”

Kelleher’s penalty save – and a fourth clean sheet in five games in the Champions League throughout his career so far – only magnified the belief that he is too good to be a backup goalkeeper.

But questioned on whether it would make his decision tougher when it comes to replacing him with the returning Alisson, Slot reiterated that the pecking order remains the same while insisting “the headline” should be Kelleher.

“I think every decision I have to make is a difficult one, because we have so many quality players,” the head coach explained.

“I think I’ve been clear about that situation, but tonight shouldn’t be about that, it should be about Caoimh being so important for us.

“It was a big moment for him.

“Also I think if you see Mbappe behind the ball, at least I thought – probably what everybody thought and everybody also thought when Mo stepped up – this was probably going to go in.

“And he saved it. So it was a big moment for him, special moment for him.

“Let that be the headline and not the other thing which I was quite clear about one or two weeks ago.”