Liverpool will spend the international break at the top of the Premier League table after yet another victory at Anfield, and we were not short on eye-catching moments!

Anfield came to the fore once again under the lights, providing the backdrop to another memorable win for Arne Slot‘s Reds.

Buoyed by the news of Man City‘s defeat, Liverpool seized their moment thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah to move five points clear at the top.

From David Coote’s incompetence to a Virgil van Dijk telling-off, the 2-0 win had it all. Here are five things fans spotted.

Coote says NO FOUL on Salah (not play on)

David Coote waved no foul when Salah was dragged down. I am speechless. pic.twitter.com/abOv1f6JFI — – (@AnfieldRd96) November 9, 2024

If you didn’t think highly of Coote prior to Saturday evening, this match was not the one that was ever going to change your opinion.

But, of course, the headline moment was when he waved away the clear foul on Salah from Leon Bailey as the No. 11 sprinted towards goal. Denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, no?

naaahh that’s actually insane from David Coote pic.twitter.com/9il3wp76tq — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) November 9, 2024

It wasn’t that Coote waved for play on and signal advantage, he simply declared ‘no foul’. Absolute incompetence.

Had Nunez not scored, surely VAR would have got involved. But even then, would we expect Coote to overturn his own decision and have given not only a foul but a red card for last man denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity? We wouldn’t be so sure.

Van Dijk to Torres: “You’re 6 foot 4, mate!”

"You're 6 foot 4 mate" ? Virgil van Dijk throws a dig at Pau Torres after his collision with Ryan Gravenberch ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/KVWD670GT4 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 9, 2024

Pau Torres’ attempt to win a penalty was incredibly dramatic, and Van Dijk thought just the same when he confronted the Villa defender, appearing to say to him, “You’re 6 foot 4, mate!”

You’ve got to commend him for really committing to the act, though, staying down all the while Liverpool broke and Salah finished off his side.

We do enjoy a bit of instant karma.

Mo Salah’s glow up!

Mohamed Salah’s glow up needs to be talked about. pic.twitter.com/3nb8wGnSbn — Samuel (@SamueILFC) November 9, 2024

The last time Salah jumped on the advertising board after scoring at the Anfield Road End, it was January 1, and let’s just say he has undergone quite the transformation since then!

He’s looking sharp, but is still just as clinical.

Look at that smile!

Kop banner tells FSG to pay Salah ‘his dough’

Absolutely boss pic.twitter.com/hkgIVstQTw — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) November 9, 2024

Ten goals and 10 assists and we’re only 17 games into the season. Salah is sending a very clear message, and the Kop returned the favour.

The banner pre-match read: ‘FSG, he fires a bow, now give Mo his dough’. A fair request as he is not showing any signs of slowing down.

So, when are we getting the deal done, John Henry?

Jones gets out of a tight situation

Jones is plenty with plenty of confidence, and his ability to keep hold of the ball and send three Villa players the wrong way was certainly one of his moments of the match.

More of that please, Curtis.