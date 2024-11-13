Curtis Jones has made it difficult for Arne Slot to take him out of the Liverpool team, and the midfielder has explained the key reasons why he is thriving.

Injury disrupted the start of the Scouser’s season, and he built slowly into the campaign behind the first-choice midfield trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

He has, however, started in six of the last eight games, assisting twice and scoring once to see plenty of deserved plaudits come his way.

Jones spoke positively about Slot and his excitement for his style of play early in pre-season, and now has talked up that suitability plus the “love” he has been shown for allowing him to thrive.

The 23-year-old told reporters, as quoted by the Mirror: “I feel that I’m at the point now where I’m enjoying it the most that I have.

“I say that in terms of style of play that suits me and the love that I’m getting from the coaches and the staff all around.

“Arne and his staff have come in and the style of play and everything is changing – the way we go and press and stuff. I think it suits me more. As a fresh start, I’ll give it everything I can.

“I’m really enjoying it, and the most important thing is that I’m playing with a smile on my face.”

Jones has been shown plenty of love from the fans but, clearly, the support from Slot and his coaching staff have had a big influence on the midfielder.

Slot has proven to be very straight with his praise, and it was no different for the No. 17 earlier this month.

Assessing Jones’ abilities, Slot said: “What makes him such a good player? He has a lot of qualities on the ball, when he has the ball he’s never afraid to do something special with it.

“Sometimes that led to a few situations where, in my opinion, he touched the ball a bit too much, because sometimes he’s a bit too overconfident.

“But confidence is an important tool and that’s what he has.”

First England cap on the horizon?

Jones has been unfairly criticised throughout his Liverpool career, but it is easy to forget he is still only 23. He continues to develop in an upward trajectory and the Reds are reaping the benefits.

England have taken notice, too, and with a chance to earn his first senior cap in the November break, Jones knows he has no reason to change how he plays on the international stage.

“I will approach the game trying to prove to everybody that I’m the player that they say I am, and the player that I’ve always been since I was a kid,” Jones said. “I think this call-up is huge.

“I’ve played Champions League games, Premier League games. It’s exactly the same there – stadiums are packed, they’re loud, intense games, quick games, important games.

“My approach is just exactly the same. I go there, try and be me. I just try to play free with a free mind, try not to overthink anything.”